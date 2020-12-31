NBA Trade Rumors: CJ McCollum acknowledges he'd likely be moved in potential James Harden deal

James Harden's name continues to fill up NBA Trade Rumors even as we enter the second week of the 2020-21 season. The future of the shooting guard remains as intriguing a topic as it was during the offseason, considering he continues to light up the league with his scoring despite an abnormal preseason.

Among potential trading partners for Harden are the Portland Trail Blazers, whose guard CJ McCollum was happy to share his thoughts on any deal that would involve him.

NBA Trade Rumors: CJ McCollum unlikely to be moved though knows he is the obvious trading piece

McCollum has started the 2020-21 season in fine-form, averaging 29 points and 7 assists, yet the rumors still circulate should Portland be interested in moving for Harden. In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, the Blazers shooting guard had his say on the matter.

After it emerged that Harden had added the Blazers to his long list of potential destinations, McCollum spoke to the media addressing the issue and asked a series of rhetorical questions back to reporters:

"What am I supposed to think? I play the same position as James. If there is a trade for James, who is going to be in the trade?"

Great way to start the road trip pic.twitter.com/x5mZnOVOV8 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 29, 2020

Harden's future in Houston was one of the dominating stories of the offseason and appears to be rumbling on a week into the league calendar. His unhappiness with Houston stems from their inability over the years to reach an NBA Finals, let alone win a championship that the 31-year-old so desperately seeks.

Despite McCollum's consistent performances and close bond with backcourt partner Damian Lillard, critics have still picked holes in the guard's defensive prowess. This is what has led to NBA Trade Rumors linking McCollum with a deal for Harden. As well as sharing the same position, CJ also bears a $29 million salary to his name.

Currently, there is nothing within NBA Trade Rumors suggesting that a move between the two franchises is expected to happen but merely that it could. McCollum has done everything thus far to prove how valuable he is to Portland.

Against Harden, McCollum matched his opponent on 44 points and provided a vital double-double in the Blazers' visit to LA. Throughout Lillard and McCollum's backcourt partnership, the franchise has never missed the playoffs. Of course, Harden would provide unbelievable scoring talent but could be a locker room issue the Blazers deem unnecessary.

Even in the face of NBA Trade Rumors, CJ McCollum will hope to continue his impressive form when Portland returns to LA to face the Clippers tonight.