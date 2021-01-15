NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers will move Andre Drummond upon Jarrett Allen's arrival

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly looking to deal Andre Drummond upon the arrival of Jarrett Allen from the Brooklyn Nets. The Cavaliers had a smaller part in the James Harden trade than the Houston Rockets or Brooklyn Nets, but the Cavaliers may have gotten the biggest steal of the trade in Nets' center Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers conceded one future first-round draft pick to acquire Allen, who is only 22-years-old, and has been a rising star in the league since his 2017 debut.

Now, the NBA rumors are spreading as the Cleveland Cavaliers are left with two centers - Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen - and a decision. The decision has been made already, and the Cavaliers are looking to trade Andre Drummond in order to feature Jarrett Allen at the center position.

Multiple execs say the Cavs will trade Andre Drummond after they acquired Jarrett Allen from the Nets, per @mikescotto



"Drummond is definitely out of Cleveland."

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers ready to trade Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is the current league leader in rebounding, averaging an incredible 15.1 boards per game. Drummond, now 27-years-old, has been playing very good basketball for the Cavaliers, and his dominance in the paint will be desirable for many teams across the league. This NBA rumor actually makes lots of sense for the Cavaliers, having just acquired a young star in Allen and Drummond having a very high trade value this season. There should be many teams interested in the services of Andre Drummond, as the market for an excellent rebounder hardly runs dry.

Underrated part of this blockbuster trade -



The Cavs got Jarrett Allen for a Future 1st Round Pick.

The Cavaliers starting five will now be headlined by three stars younger than the age of 23, in Colin Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. This young, energetic Cavaliers team has already shown to be a solid group, but have lost their last three games. Perhaps Allen will provide the spark the Cavaliers need to win close games and make a potential playoff run this season. Without a doubt, the Cavaliers are making moves for the future, and the departure of Andre Drummond will not hurt quite as bad with Jarrett Allen taking his place.