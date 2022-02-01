NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers targeting Indiana Pacers' versatile guard to strengthen their backcourt before the deadline

The surprising Cleveland Cavaliers are said to be in the market to strengthen their backcourt.

According to Cleveland.com writer Chris Fedor, the Cavs have shown interest in the Indiana Pacers' versatile Caris LeVert. Fedor reported that the 27-year old guard is a top priority for the franchise before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

They are also said to be in talks to acquire Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington and Orlando Magic shooting guard Terrence Ross. Among their list of possible interests are Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon and Brooklyn Nets small forward Joe Harris (who has been out with an ankle injury since November).

The Cavaliers have been one of the standout teams this NBA season. The young team is having a great run, with a 60% win ratio. The Cavs (30-20) sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with the potential to climb higher.

Cleveland Cavaliers target Indiana Pacers shooting guard Caris LeVert ahead of Feb. 10 deadline

Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers celebrates a 3-pointer during a 111-104 win over the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, California.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty strong team this season, and they have no intention of making any major adjustments.

In exchange for guard Caris LeVert, the Indiana Pacers are said to be looking at securing two first-rounders from the Cavs. Cleveland has, however, made it clear its core team is to remain untouched as it has no interest in letting Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen leave.

Cleveland.com writer Fedor wrote that the Cavs would likely be required to let go of Okoro or Collin Sexton, and probably both, if they ventured into getting top players like Ben Simmons, Derrick White or Jerami Grant.

“If the Cavs were to set sights higher — Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Buddy Hield, Joe Harris, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Derrick White — opposing executives would likely want either Sexton or Okoro, if not both." Fedor wrote. "Hard to see the Cavs going that way. It would be too disruptive.”

With the Cleveland Cavaliers refusing to let any of their players go, signing a player before the deadline could be an impossible task.

Also Read Article Continues below

LeVert is in his sixth season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein