NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers lead Lakers in the race to sign Anthony Davis

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
31   //    31 May 2019, 05:41 IST

Anthony Davis is expected to leave the New Orleans Pelicans this summer
Anthony Davis is expected to leave the New Orleans Pelicans this summer

What's the story?

With cap space available to add two max contract's, the LA Clippers are expected to be among this summers most active teams. The Clippers have been strongly linked with the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, and during a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, Brian Windhorst reported that the Clippers are among the leading contenders to land Anthony Davis.

In case you didn't know...

Davis, 26, was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the first pick of the 2012 draft. During his seven seasons with the team, he has been named as an All-Star on six occasions, and he has also led the NBA in blocks three times.

However, the Pelicans have failed to build a competitive roster around Davis, and he has made just two trips to the playoffs. He handed in a trade request ahead of the February trade deadline, although New Orleans refused a number of offers from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Brian Windhorst stated during a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take:

If you're looking for a sleeper team, it's not the Toronto Raptors, it's L.A. - not the Lakers, it's the Clippers. Now, the Clippers have grand plans. They're trying to get Kawhi and they're trying to get Kevin Durant. And if they fail in that pursuit, they have extra first-round picks because of the Tobias Harris trade.
They have good young players. You also have Montrezl Harrell, who can be put in that deal. They can make a compelling offer.

While the 2019 free agent class is one of the best in NBA history, Anthony Davis remains the best player potentially available via trade.

Davis is known to be the Lakers' prime target, although multiple reports have suggested that the Pelicans would rather trade their star man elsewhere. Due to this, a move to the Clippers may be more realistic this summer, although the Lakers will return for Davis once he hits free agency in 2020.

What's next?

Both the Lakers and Clippers have first-round picks in next months NBA draft. Meanwhile, the Pelicans lucked out by landing the No.1 overall selection despite having just a 6% chance.


Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
