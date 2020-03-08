NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks made a late push for Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari was linked with several teams prior to the NBA trade deadline

Although several franchises were interested in Danilo Gallinari's services prior to the NBA trade deadline in February, it was the Miami Heat who came close to signing the Italian sharpshooter as they tried to expand the Andre Iguodala trade deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Eventually, the Oklahoma City Thunder could not be coaxed into parting ways with Gallo and Miami's plans failed to materialize. However, it has been now reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Dallas Mavericks made a late run for the 31-year-old.

Gallinari's shooting prowess a good fit for Dallas

For their defensive troubles, the Dallas Mavericks are known for their spitfire brand of basketball while going forward. They have the best offensive rating in the league and rank second in terms of three-point attempts per game. Thus, their interest in Gallo is understandable given his elite catch and shoot ability.

Gallinari has continued to ball out with the Thunder this season, averaging 19.2 points per contest on an imperious 41.2% shooting from beyond the arc. The fact that Gallo is owed over $22 million this season and is on an expiring contract just adds to his value as a trade asset which is also why many expected OKC to move him prior to the February deadline.