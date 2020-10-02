NBA Trade Rumors: Deal that Atlanta Hawks can offer Philadelphia 76ers to land Joel Embiid

The future of the Philadelphia 76ers is in jeopardy as things stand. They're reportedly agreed to sign Doc Rivers as their next head coach but their roster remains a dysfunctional one. NBA trade rumors suggesting moves for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid aren't dying out either. As such, other franchises – especially in the Eastern Conference – could look to pry away the Sixers' best talent, and the team that should attempt to do so are the Atlanta Hawks.

I’m still really unhappy — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 2, 2020

Depending on who the Philadelphia 76ers assign as their head coach, Joel Embiid could become hot property in the NBA trade market. At the same time, NBA trade rumors have suggested that Atlanta Hawks are on the lookout for stars to pair with Trae Young.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why Atlanta Hawks should target Joel Embiid

Trae Young needs his partner-in-crime

Almost all dynasties from the last few decades – Golden State Warriors being the only exception – have been formed on the back of a guard-big man combo. The Atlanta Hawks have their franchise cornerstone in Trae Young but need that frontcourt player to truly ascend in the Eastern Conference.

John Collins has shown the potential to be that guy, but he's a ways away from reaching superstar status. Additionally, NBA trade rumors have already suggested that he's Atlanta's best movable asset after their draft pick from this year. Meanwhile Young is already in a win-now mood.

Joel Embiid would fit in as the perfect option in this scenario. He would even up the lack of defense on part of the Atlanta Hawks' backcourt and we know what the Philadelphia 76ers stalwart can do on offense.

Deal that Atlanta Hawks can offer Philadelphia 76ers

John Collins

If the Philadelphia 76ers decide to move Joel Embiid, more than anything, they'd want someone to take on the bad contract of Al Horford. So they'll be sending both Joel Embiid and Al Horford away. Luckily enough, the Atlanta Hawks can afford to take on that kind of salary and offer a few good players in return.

The Philadelphia 76ers would definitely want Atlanta's sixth overall pick. They'll also look for reliable shooters, especially those who can score at a high volume. John Collins averaged 21.6 points per game last season and fits the bill.

John Collins = back pic.twitter.com/LAy2kwxz7y — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) December 23, 2019

Cam Reddish is somewhat expendable for the Atlanta Hawks but the youngster can grow into one of the best spot-up shooters in the NBA so he can be offered too. Additionally, either of Dewayne Dedmon and Clint Capela can be packaged to ensure that Atlanta doesn't go overboard in terms of incoming salaries.

Why this works for both Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand

The Philadelphia 76ers would get pieces some of whom would fit in immediately and some which will allow them to build for the future. Additionally, they would also create a huge trade exception upwards of $30 million that will be enough to allow them to sign an elite free agent in the summer of 2021.

The Atlanta Hawks meanwhile would potentially be looking at a starting five of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Al Horford, and Joel Embiid. That's good enough to rise to the upper echelons of the Eastern Conference.

