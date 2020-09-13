NBA Trade Rumors: Defeat to the LA Lakers to bring wholesale changes to the Houston Rockets roster, with Mike D'Antoni's job most in question

The Houston Rockets barely had any positives to take as they were embarrassingly blown out by a LeBron James led LA Lakers team in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference semi-finals. The Houston Rockets, who had actually won the first game of the series to take a lead, were well-beaten in the four games that followed. Their small-ball and three-pointer dominant philosophy was easily undone by the LA Lakers, and now several NBA Trade Rumors suggesting a big off-season for the Houston Rockets are doing the rounds.

The future of star guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook, along with coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey, has been questioned in the latest NBA Trade Rumors. There is reason to believe that major changes will be made to a franchise and a system that has run its course.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden to push the Houston Rockets to trade Russell Westbrook?

NBA Trade Rumors: Can James Harden and Russell Westbrook co-exist on the same team?

After just one season of being teammates together, NBA journalists believe that there is no way James Harden and Russell Westbrook can co-exist on the same team.

After trading away veteran point guard Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook in the 2019 off-season, the Houston Rockets headed into the 2019-20 NBA campaign with greater optimism than ever before. If anything, the Houston Rockets have performed even worse than they did with Chris Paul at the helm and hence, it has been suggested that the franchise should immediately move on from Russell Westbrook.

After one year with Russell Westbrook, James Harden has to realize Russ isn't the best fit for him & the Rockets. They wanted to play together, but you can't win with a guard who's an all-time bad shooter. Harden should push Morey to trade Westbrook or he'll never win in Houston. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 13, 2020

Westbrook's humongous contract, that sees him earn north of $40 million in each of the next three seasons, could make it difficult to trade him for a significant piece. The lack of draft picks at the Houston Rockets' disposal makes the job even tougher.

NBA Trade Rumors: Mike D'Antoni to leave the Houston Rockets for the Indiana Pacers?

NBA Trade Rumors: Mike D'Antoni's future is now in question

The Indiana Pacers are looking for a new head coach to lead the franchise after the sacking of Nate McMillan, and reports suggest that Mike D'Antoni is one of the front-runners for the job.

Mike D’Antoni is considered a leading candidate in the Indiana Pacers' coaching search, per @espn_macmahon pic.twitter.com/VMtyFV6OBR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 13, 2020

The Pacers are hoping to contend soon with a number of talented players like Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner in their roster, and they believe D'Antoni's offensive style could take the team to the next level.

Mike D'Antoni himself admitted he was unsure of whether he would return as the Houston Rockets head coach next season, which will only spark even more NBA Trade Rumors.

Mike D'Antoni on whether his run with the Rockets is over: "We’ll see what happens. I had four years. Hopefully it keeps going, but you just never know." He definitely wants to continue coaching, whether it's in Houston or elsewhere. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 13, 2020

However, the franchise's face - James Harden - has reiterated his desire to continue working with Mike D'Antoni and praised him for the job he has done with the Houston Rockets.

Does James Harden want Mike D'Antoni to return to the Rockets? "Of course. Of course. Mike has done some unbelievable stuff here." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 13, 2020

The Houston Rockets could then move for Jeff Van Gundy if such a scenario were to come true. Rockets GM Daryl Morey had him on the shortlist of coaches when they were in search of one back in 2016 and could finally bring Van Gundy to lead a title charge next season.

There have been rumbles in coaching circles for weeks that the Rockets will strongly consider Jeff Van Gundy to replace Mike D’Antoni if they make a coaching change



GM Daryl Morey, remember, had interest in rehiring Van Gundy when Houston hired D’Antoni instead in May 2016 https://t.co/CJXIul5WgY — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 13, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets to fire GM Daryl Morey?

Many NBA analysts had suggested, as an aftermath of the Houston Rockets' Game 5 loss to the LA Lakers, that the whole organization needed a revamp, starting from general manager Daryl Morey.

Morey is known as one of the most shrewd business minds in the NBA but his ideas have failed to bring a Championship to the franchise so far.

However, the Houston Rockets are unlikely to shake things up to that extent, and Daryl Morey should keep his job despite yet another early playoff exit.

Rockets Fully Intend To Keep Daryl Morey Next Season https://t.co/c0B1FBQKbh — RealGM (@RealGM) September 13, 2020

