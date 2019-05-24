NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan could be an option for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 15 // 24 May 2019, 20:23 IST

DeMar DeRozan has spent the past 12 months with the San Antonio Spurs

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with a host of All-Star players this summer, but DeMar DeRozan is a name that hasn't yet come up. That may be changing soon, if reports are to be believed.

In case you didn't know...

DeRozan was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009 draft. He went on to spend more than a decade with the franchise, forming an All-Star pairing with Kyle Lowry.

However, ahead of the 2018-19 season, DeRozan was involved in a surprise trade, as he was sent to San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard. During his debut season in San Antonio, DeRozan averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

DeRozan's is among the NBA's top shooting guards, but he appears to be a bad fit for the Lakers. Los Angeles need to add shooting from beyond the arc, and DeRozan only connected with 15% of his three-point attempts during the past season.

However, during an appearance on Pardon the Interruption, Brian Windhorst suggested that the Lakers may soon target the San Antonio guard:

"I think the Lakers really have to look at the trade target. How willing would they be to move that No. 4 pick? Would they be willing to make an offer for Bradley Beal? Would they be willing to make an offer for a guy like DeMar DeRozan, who possibly could be on the trade block depending on whether the Spurs want to extend his contract?"

The 29-year-old will make $27.7 million next season, and then has a player option for the 2020-21 season. If he does join the Lakers, it would leave the team with little cap space over the next two years.

While there is no doubting DeRozan's talents, many believe it would be wise for LA to look at other options this summer.

What's next?

The Lakers team and fans are eagerly looking forward to next month's NBA draft, where they hold the number four overall pick. It remains to be seen which direction the management eventually goes, but the fans now know that DeRozan joining the team is one of the possibilities.