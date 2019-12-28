NBA Trade Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr wants a move away from the New York Knicks

Jason Mills FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Dennis Smith Jr

It has been less than a calendar year since Dennis Smith Jr moved to the New York Knicks in the huge trade that saw Kristaps Porzingis head to the Dallas Mavericks. It now appears that Smith wants out of the Big Apple as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It was January, of this year, when the New York Knicks announced they had traded injured star Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, and Tim Hardaway Jr to the Mavericks. In return, the Knicks received two first-round draft picks, Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, and sophomore Dennis Smith Jr. Matthews is now playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Jordan for the Brooklyn Nets.

Dennis Smith Jr's struggles in the NBA

Smith, now in his third NBA season, has played in 42 games for the New York Knicks averaging 9.9 points per game. In 21 games this season, Smith is averaging just 16.1 minutes per game and just 5.2 points.

Smith has also battled some injury problems since he entered the NBA in 2017. Dennis Smith Jr. has only been able to suit up for the Mavericks and Knicks in 143 games out of 196 over his three NBA seasons to date. If these rumors are true, then he could quite possibly be on a third NBA franchise in less than one year.

Knicks continue to disappoint

The New York Knicks also appear to be in perpetual turmoil having already fired head coach David Fizdale on December 6th, 2019 after a 4-18 start to the campaign. Although there has been a slight upturn of sorts since then, the Knicks still find themselves occupying the 14th position in the Eastern Conference.