NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose receiving interest from New York Knicks and LA Clippers

The New York Knicks and LA Clippers are among the teams reportedly expressing interest in former league MVP Derrick Rose of the Detroit Pistons. Rose's contract is set to expire in the 2021 offseason, leaving many teams around the league interested in picking him up for a mid-season spark.

Clippers and Knicks among teams interested in D-Rose, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/9zMhCg5WHy — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 26, 2021

Derrick Rose looks to be finding his stroke this season, shooting a career-high 49% from the field and averaging just over 18 points per game. While the Pistons have not been able to escape their struggles, the performance of Derrick Rose has stood out nonetheless.

Teams across the league as well as fans across the world have seen what Derrick Rose is capable of at his best. The 32-year-old has had various injuries throughout his career, but has been looking quick and healthy in his 12th season.

Derrick Rose receiving interest from LA Clippers and New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

The Detroit Pistons recently appointed Troy Weaver as the new general manager. Under new management, there is truly no telling where this Pistons organization could be headed. The potential picks and prospects acquired in return for Derrick Rose could be just what the team needs. As of now, Detroit sits in last place of the Eastern Conference and carries the worst record in the league.

Dear @DetroitPistons,



Please trade Derrick Rose to a competitive team.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/XTtHwgRdzs — The Hoop Network (@TheHoopNet) January 19, 2021

Derrick Rose has proven to be an impact player. With many contending teams in the market for a guard, the Pistons could find themselves with more than one quality offer from around the league. Rose has not started a game with the Pistons and will likely come off the bench for any team he lands with, but a fresh start could be good for both parties.

The NBA Trade Deadline is March 25th, 2021, leaving plenty of time for teams to weigh their options. The sense of urgency to move on Derrick Rose seems to be rising however, and some real contenders have put themselves in the bidding.