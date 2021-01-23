NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose could be used to help further Detroit Pistons rebuild 

The Detroit Pistons are tanking hard in the Eastern Conference, bringing into question the future of veteran star Derrick Rose. Starting the season with a 3-11 record, the Pistons are ranked in the bottom seven for both offensive and defensive rating. With the quality that Rose still possesses and the need in certain teams for a reliable point guard, the 32-year-old has been increasingly present in NBA Trade Rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose still one of Detroit Pistons most tradeable assets

Derrick Rose warming up vs Washington Wizards

Derrick Rose is one of the most likeable players in the NBA. Having struggled back from several injuries, the former MVP has re-emerged as an extremely valuable asset over the past three seasons both on and off the court. This year, Rose is averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals off the bench in Detroit, though could be traded by the franchise should they wish to bring in future picks to continue their rebuild.

In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, Detroit News correspondent Rod Beard discussed the possibility of a future deal for Derrick Rose before the deadline:

"I wouldn’t be surprised if the Pistons chose to trade him, especially if they could get a first-round pick in return. That remains to be seen, with the trade deadline still about two months away. It at least warrants a discussion if a team comes with a good offer for him."

Though any deal remains as possible among NBA Trade Rumors for now, the likelihood of it happening will continue to improve as long as the Pistons struggle. Detroit may look to go for a full-scale reconstruction of their side and see Rose as the tradeable piece that could bring in a future first-round pick or current young player.

In recent NBA Trade Rumors, Derrick Rose has been linked with several franchises in the league, such as the LA Clippers. Rose still has a lot to give any side as either a starter or rotation partner.

With the Clippers in mind, Rose would likely replace Patrick Beverley and would provide significantly more points and assists as a traditional floor general. Though the veteran has never fully recovered from the various injuries, thwarting him from returning to the figures he recorded as a rookie and in his first few seasons in the league, Derrick Rose is still a class act on both ends of the floor.

Should the Pistons decide to write off their season, Rose would bring in plenty of suitors for his name and as Beard reported, is certainly worthy of touting to see what they could bring in in return.