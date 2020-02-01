NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons open to trading Derrick Rose ahead of the trade deadline

Derrick Rose has been linked with teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumor?

Derrick Rose has enjoyed a resurgent season with the Detroit Pistons - and a recent report suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers were among the teams interested in acquiring the 2011 MVP. Rose himself has stated his desire to see out the season in Detroit, although Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Pistons are open to trading the point guard in return for a lottery-level first-round pick.

The Pistons are open to discussing deals for Derrick Rose, with an asking price of a lottery-level first-round pick, according to sources.

In case you didn't know

A Chicago native, Rose was selected by the Bulls with the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft and was named Rookie of the Year during the 2008-09 season. Rose went on to become the NBA's youngest ever MVP in 2011 after leading Chicago to a 62-20 record - although the guard suffered a career-altering ACL tear during the 2012 playoffs.

Rose spent three more seasons in Chicago, although with his career in decline, he was traded to the Knicks in 2016 - before joining the Cavaliers a year later. After considering retirement during his time with the Cavs, Rose eventually opted to continue his career, and the former All-Star finally rediscovered form during the 2018-19 season with the Timberwolves.

Rose joined the Pistons on a two-year, $15 million deal last summer, and has made 42 appearances, averaging 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest.

The heart of the matter

At 17-32, the Pistons are already out of contention to reach the playoffs, and it appears that the franchise is heading towards a rebuild with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond among those likely to leave. Due to this, it makes little sense to keep Rose, and the Pistons should look to cash on the 31-year-old's current value.

What's next?

The Pistons are back in action on Sunday as they take on the Denver Nuggets.