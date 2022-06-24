NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons register interest in former Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics forward

The Detroit Pistons had a busy draft day, where they onboarded some talented youngsters to the roster. However, the three-time world champions are, once again, in the market and are looking to bring in Gordon Hayward to the team. The forward has been in the league for over a decade now. He could be the veteran presence the team is looking for.

However, Gordan Hayward's four-year $120 million contract still has two years left. He is to earn approximately $60 million in the next two seasons. The Charlotte Hornets would like to offload his contract to make some cap space for Miles Bridges. It would be interesting to see if a team like the Detroit Pistons would pay him that much money.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Detroit Pistons are interested in Gordon Hayward, per ESPN The Detroit Pistons are interested in Gordon Hayward, per ESPN https://t.co/093TnvTKAJ

The Pistons were able to land Jalen Duren in a three-team deal with the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks. They also got Kemba Walker as part of the deal, but the former All-Star is expected to buyout the remainder of his contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Kemba Walker and the Pistons are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Walker landed with Detroit as part of three-way trade with Charlotte and New York. Kemba Walker and the Pistons are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Walker landed with Detroit as part of three-way trade with Charlotte and New York.

If that happens, Gordon Hayward will be a replacement for him. Although there are questions about his fitness, he is sensational when he is on the court. With him coming, the Detroit Pistons will not only have a stellar offensive player, but also a defender who can put clamps on the opposition.

NBA @NBA Gordon Hayward & Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade HUGE Dunks in Milwaukee! Gordon Hayward & Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade HUGE Dunks in Milwaukee! https://t.co/51U63orzew

What does the Detroit Pistons' future look like?

The Detroit Pistons had a wonderful draft day

The Detroit Pistons' last appearance in the playoffs came during the 2018-19 season. Since then, they have finished 13th, 15th and 14th, respectively, in the last three years. There was a small ray of hope when they drafted Cade Cunningham last draft, but injuries hampered their chances of competing last season.

However, the team from Motor City is now fighting to become relevant again. They offloaded a stellar player in Jerami Grant to create room for the youngsters they were going to draft.

The Pistons had the fifth pick, and they brought in Jaden Ivey using that. He is a shooting guard and showed his explosiveness when he played for Purdue in the NCAA tournament.

nbadraft.theringer.com/jaden-ivey/ Jaden Ivey is a powerful guard with an elite first step and the kind of electric shot-making ability that could make him a star, but he needs to improve his defense. He'll give the Pistons an electric scorer in the backcourt to pair with Cade Cunningham. Jaden Ivey is a powerful guard with an elite first step and the kind of electric shot-making ability that could make him a star, but he needs to improve his defense. He'll give the Pistons an electric scorer in the backcourt to pair with Cade Cunningham.nbadraft.theringer.com/jaden-ivey/ https://t.co/vZA43q4PQX

Another player that the Detroit Pistons had their eyes on was Jalen Duren. He went thirteen and was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. However, general manager Troy Weaver, who is a big fan of the Purdue player, executed a three-team deal to get him to the Pistons. Although they lost a first-round pick, the Motor City team now has a talented power forward.

Woodward Sports Network @woodwardsports Just a glimpse of what Jalen Duren will be doing on the defensive side of the ball! #Pistons Just a glimpse of what Jalen Duren will be doing on the defensive side of the ball! #Pistons https://t.co/yrLv3CdlzL

Duren is a powerful player who can impose his will in the paint. His size also allows him to work on his defensive prowess. All that being said, the Pistons have the perfect balance on their roster. They have a core group of Cunningham, Ivey and Duren who are talented youngsters.

StatMuse @statmuse The Detroit Pistons.



Cade Cunningham

Saddiq Bey

Jaden Ivey

Jalen Duren



The future is bright. The Detroit Pistons.Cade Cunningham Saddiq BeyJaden IveyJalen DurenThe future is bright. https://t.co/oqIWr9byjT

With free agency approaching, the franchise may go for a free agent as well. The team is still young, but if all pans out well, they could be a strong playoff team soon.

