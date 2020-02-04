NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons still hopeful of moving Andre Drummond ahead of the trade deadline

Andre Drummond could still exit the Pistons ahead of the trade deadline

What's the rumor?

The Detroit Pistons made Andre Drummond available for trade back in January, although recent reports have suggested that the center has attracted little interest. Nevertheless, Zach Lowe of ESPN is reporting that the Pistons remain hopeful of moving the veteran center ahead of the trade deadline later this week:

The Pistons haven't given up hope of moving Andre Drummond, but if they manage it -- far from a sure thing -- they will probably not get the return they envisioned, sources say. Drummond's $28.7 million player option for next season has cooled the market, but talks aren't completely dormant, sources say.

In case you didn't know

The Pistons selected Drummond with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, and the Huskies product has been a starter since his sophomore year. Drummond has often been criticized for his limited skillset in the modern NBA, although the 26-year-old has led the NBA in rebounds in three of the past four seasons - and he was also named as an All-Star in both 2016 and 2018.

So far this season, Drummond has appeared 47 times, averaging 17.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per contest. However, the Pistons are already well out of the running to reach the playoffs - and Drummond has stated his intent to enter free agency this summer.

The heart of the matter

Drummond has been Detroit's best performer this season, although, with the franchise heading towards a rebuild, it makes sense to offload him. Nevertheless, while teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics could come calling, the Pistons will struggle to land a first-round pick in return for the dominant center.

What's next?

The Pistons are in action tonight as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. They then face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.