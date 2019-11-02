NBA Trade Rumors: Draymond Green unlikely to be traded to the Boston Celtics

Draymond Green is unlikely to be traded to the Boston Celtics despite Golden State's current struggles

What's the rumor?

The Golden State Warriors have started the season in disastrous fashion and things only got worse earlier this week when Steph Curry broke his hand against the Phoenix Suns. Many experts have now ruled the Warriors out of contention to compete for a playoff spot, and there has been some talk that the Boston Celtics could target Draymond Green.

Nevertheless, according to John Karalis of Mass Live, the Celtics won't be making a move for the three-time All-Star:

The Warriors aren’t going to move Green, and the Celtics most certainly aren’t going to grab if Golden State pivots into the unfathomable.

In case you didn't know...

After spending four seasons at Michigan State, the Warriors took Green with the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Green only started 13 times during his first two seasons with the team, although Steve Kerr promoted him as a starter during the 14-15 season, and the power forward has been a pivotal performer ever since.

Green has often been described as the heartbeat of a team that made five straight trips to the NBA Finals, and the 29-year-old was rewarded with a new four-year, $100 million contract extension back in August.

The heart of the matter

Green has been linked with a trade away from the Warriors over the past year, although with Kevin Durant now in Brooklyn and Green contracted until 2024, a move to the Celtics appears highly unlikely. Ultimately, the Celtics could still improve before the deadline through trades, although we don't expect to see Green in a Boston uniform anytime soon.

What's next?

The Celtics will take on the New York Knicks tonight, while the Golden State Warriors face the impressive San Antonio Spurs.