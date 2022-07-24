NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference heavyweights might join the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving continues to be on the club's payroll. But a trade could be in the works as the LA Lakers are the frontrunners to secure his signature. This was primarily due to LeBron James wanting a reunion with his former teammate and Irving's links to Kobe Bryant.

However, according to NBA insider Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, the Lakers might face stiff competition from the Miami Heat for the services of Kyrie Irving. The Heat have also shown interest in acquiring Kevin Durant as they have the assets to pull off a trade for either one of them, with Irving likely to be cheaper than KD.

"I mentioned the Mavericks, and I mentioned the Phoenix Suns, But I think the Miami Heat could be in play for either Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant.

"If I'm Miami or I'm looking at Brooklyn, I'm looking at a possible situation where Miami could make Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Max Strus available as well as a first-round pick for Kyrie Irving and a second-round pick," Robinson wrote.

The Miami Heat also remain interested in Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. However, the asking price for both KD and Mitchell might persuade Pat Riley to make a trade for Irving.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:



27.1 PPG

4.7 RPG

6.0 APG

1.4 SPG

49.0 FG%

40.6 3P%

92.0 FT%

6 playoff wins



Time to reunite with LeBron? Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:27.1 PPG4.7 RPG6.0 APG1.4 SPG49.0 FG%40.6 3P%92.0 FT% 6 playoff winsTime to reunite with LeBron? https://t.co/yHNec2Vk6U

Where will Kyrie Irving end up?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Until this week, reports suggested that the LA Lakers are seemingly the only team actively interested in pursuring Kyrie Irving. This would make sense after the franchise's horrendous season, with LeBron James wanting to share the court with his former teammate.

However, a deal was not on the cards yet as the Brooklyn Nets were keen on resolving the KD situation first. Reports emerged of Russell Westbrook being involved in the trade for Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris. But that would involve the Lakers sending a couple of picks from 2027 and 2029 to the Nets.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On the 3 year anniversary of their signing with the Nets, it appears the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving partnership might be over.



Over the last 3 years, the Nets played 247 games. Brooklyn had both Durant and Irving on the court together for a total of 58 of those games (23%). On the 3 year anniversary of their signing with the Nets, it appears the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving partnership might be over.Over the last 3 years, the Nets played 247 games. Brooklyn had both Durant and Irving on the court together for a total of 58 of those games (23%). https://t.co/0tlEE186h8

But with the Miami Heat reportedly interested in Kyrie, a deal could very well be on the works soon. Acquiring Kyrie would effectively end Miami's pursuit of KD, and with the Phoenix Suns also dropping out, the Nets could be left holding on to their superstar.

Pat Riley could conjure up a trade package that involves Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro for Irving and they would still keep a hold of their picks as well. The Nets, in return, will be getting the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and a veteran with championship experience whose contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Either way, a deal seems a long way away as this saga could very well trickle down to the start of training camp.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Heat try to trade for Kyrie? Yes No 0 votes so far