NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference team reportedly open to offer 3 first-round picks and a desirable young player in exchange for Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray just finished his fifth active season with the San Antonio Spurs, and has shown steady growth in that span. He outdid himself in the 2021-22 season, improving his scoring average by 5.4 points per game while contributing in other areas as well.

Murray played 68 games last season, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists and delivering in multiple ways. His defensive contributions grew as well, with Murray averaging a league-leading two steals per game.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral One mystery Eastern Conference team is offering three first round draft picks and a desirable young player in a proposed trade for Dejounte Murray, per spurstalk.com One mystery Eastern Conference team is offering three first round draft picks and a desirable young player in a proposed trade for Dejounte Murray, per spurstalk.com https://t.co/99RdPp69Ou

Judging by Dejounte Murray’s growth, it is no surprise that multiple teams are in the running for his services. As per LJ Ellis of “spurstalk.com”, a desired young player could be involved in a swap deal for him as well, as he wrote:

“An insider close to the situation says that the Spurs have multiple teams making a strong push for Murray besides the Hawks. One Eastern Conference team, he says, is offering three first-round draft picks and a desirable young player in a proposed swap. He also stated that the Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed serious interest in Murray.”

The initial interest came from the Atlanta Hawks, as reported by Jake Fischer of “Bleacher Report,” following which a couple more teams joined the race. The Spurs reportedly demanded three to four draft picks in return for Dejounte Murray after his immense growth last season.

The undisclosed team involved in the race has only been recognized as an Eastern Conference side, that is offering three first-round draft picks, in addition to a desirable young player. This could be considered as the Spurs capitalizing on Murray’s growth – exchanging it for the future – but it is hard to ignore his value.

StatMuse @statmuse Dejounte Murray had an underrated year in San Antonio:



— 21/8/9

— Most triple doubles ever by a Spur

— 2nd in RPG for a guard

— 1st in SPG

— All Star



He became the first player in NBA history to record a 21p/8r/9a/2s season or better. Dejounte Murray had an underrated year in San Antonio:— 21/8/9 — Most triple doubles ever by a Spur— 2nd in RPG for a guard — 1st in SPG— All Star He became the first player in NBA history to record a 21p/8r/9a/2s season or better. https://t.co/6KVRZPVKYY

Dejounte Murray had a lot of strong performances last season, scoring 30 or more points on multiple occasions. He showed great maturity by contributing in different areas of the game, a sure sign of his game-sense improving. Murray recorded 13 double-doubles last season and could possibly continue to have an all-round impact wherever he may go.

Dejounte Murray could possibly pair-up with Trae Young

The San Antonio Spurs will have a lot of options to choose from, given their interest in exchanging Dejounte Murray in the summer.

Evan Sidery @esidery If the Spurs trade Dejounte Murray, they could be the first team signaling their intentions for the epic tank race for Victor Wembanyama.



Ironically enough, Spurs legend Tony Parker owns ASVEL, which is the team Wembanyama plays for. If the Spurs trade Dejounte Murray, they could be the first team signaling their intentions for the epic tank race for Victor Wembanyama.Ironically enough, Spurs legend Tony Parker owns ASVEL, which is the team Wembanyama plays for.

However, the Atlanta Hawks have been the favorites in all considerations so far. A report from LJ Ellis went on to give a take on Murray’s perspective, as he wrote:

“I’ve been told that Murray hasn’t asked for a trade. He is said to be open to joining the Hawks (he’s been in contact with Trae Young in recent days) but he’s not applying any pressure to complete the deal.”

The Spurs are likely to take on Danilo Gallinari, who is on a partially guaranteed contract. The decision on his contract is likely to be out by June 29th. The Atlanta Hawks have lacked production from anyone not named Trae Young, and the addition of Murray could change that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far