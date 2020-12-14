The NBA preseason games have begun, but the future of All-Star shooting guard James Harden is still uncertain. Harden missed the first few days of training camp and was ruled out of the preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, as well. According to NBA trade rumors, Harden realized that he probably couldn't win a championship with the Houston Rockets and added a bunch of team names to his list of potential trade destinations.

NBA Trade Rumors: The trade packages 4 teams can offer the Houston Rockets for James Harden

The Houston Rockets have reportedly had discussions with various teams involving James Harden and have rejected multiple offers. Harden was heavily linked to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason, but since no deal transpired, the guard reportedly added the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are possible destinations, as well.

James Harden has the Nets and Sixers as his top trade destinations, per @ShamsCharania



Harden "wants to be on a contender elsewhere." pic.twitter.com/AGDOmh97WB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2020

Let's evaluate four possible deals the Houston Rockets can receive in exchange for Harden.

1: Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers receive: James Harden

Houston Rockets receive: Ben Simmons, Danny Green

The 76ers hired a new president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, who was the former GM of the Houston Rockets. Everyone in the league is aware of the affection Morey has for James Harden, and once he accepted the 76ers position, numerous NBA trade rumors started coming in linking Harden with the 76ers.

"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden"



Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter. pic.twitter.com/7JaZH69WLt — Stadium (@Stadium) November 3, 2020

The Ben Simmons-Harden swap has been discussed a lot in the NBA offseason. Giving up 24-year-old Simmons for 31-year-old Harden isn't an easy decision, but it is one that can benefit both teams. Harden can space the floor and give Joel Embiid more room to operate, something Simmons couldn't do.

We talk a lot about windows, and championship windows. We tend to focus almost solely on age in these discussions.



James Harden might shrink the Sixers' playoff window, but he expands the Sixers' title contention window. Because there actually would be one if they acquired him. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 16, 2020

2: Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks receive: James Harden

Houston Rockets receive: Khris Middleton, Donte Divincenzo, D.J. Wilson, first-round pick

The Bucks have struggled in the postseason in recent years. Despite being the top seed the past two seasons, the squad is yet to have a successful playoff run. Many analysts have speculated that the roster is lacking pieces for a championship run, and James Harden might be the player that finally pushes the Bucks into the NBA Finals.

Sources: James Harden now has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.



More on Inside Pass at @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/Cp1Irm2VZN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 10, 2020

The trade is quite straight-forward: The Houston Rockets would receive young players in exchange for Harden as they can build around their new squad, whereas the Bucks would be instant title-favorites coming out of the Eastern Conference with the duo of Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Harden's volume shooting and Antetokounmpo's inside scoring can coexist perfectly, and the defenders would be left perplexed.

3: Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets receive: James Harden

Houston Rockets receive: Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Landry Shamet, Spencer Dinwiddie, two first-round picks

The Brooklyn Nets are the most heavily linked franchise with James Harden. According to NBA trade rumors, the Nets made an offer for the 2018 league MVP earlier in the offseason. The Nets were willing to part with LeVert, Allen, and Dinwiddie along with draft capital, but the Houston Rockets reportedly rejected the proposal.

James Harden wants to be with the Nets. "He feels his championship window with Houston has passed."@wojespn with the latest on Harden turning down a $50 million a year extension, and where things stand on trade talks with Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/LLqlqPVrrI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 17, 2020

This new trade scenario adding Shamet and two first-round picks might just be the offer that convinces the Houston Rockets to let go of Harden. Adding Harden to the Nets would make them overwhelming title favorites. They would form a super team of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.

4: Miami Heat

Miami Heat

Miami Heat receive: James Harden

Houston Rockets receive: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, two first-round picks

James Harden recently added the Miami Heat into his list of targets, and the hypothetical trade has gotten mixed responses from the fans and analysts. The Heat would have to give up their high-scoring backcourt of Robinson and Herro, who create off-ball chaos similar to the Golden State Warriors, and get the team huge buckets.

Zach Lowe believes Tyler Herro tops anything the Nets can offer in a trade for James Harden;



"I do think Tyler Herro as a single trade piece trumps anything the Nets can offer.” pic.twitter.com/2k7dfzomgG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 12, 2020

Herro, Robinson, and Olynyk are three of the team's reliable three-point shooters, and giving them up would reduce the team's potency that got them into the NBA Finals in 2020. Iguodala is also an invaluable asset who has been to six straight finals and has been clutch in multiple situations. However, Harden is certainly an upgrade, and Jimmy Butler reportedly likes the idea of Harden in Miami.

That’s an interesting like pic.twitter.com/9myBjGOouq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020

