The NBA preseason games have begun, but the future of All-Star shooting guard James Harden is still uncertain. Harden missed the first few days of training camp and was ruled out of the preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, as well. According to NBA trade rumors, Harden realized that he probably couldn't win a championship with the Houston Rockets and added a bunch of team names to his list of potential trade destinations.
NBA Trade Rumors: The trade packages 4 teams can offer the Houston Rockets for James Harden
The Houston Rockets have reportedly had discussions with various teams involving James Harden and have rejected multiple offers. Harden was heavily linked to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason, but since no deal transpired, the guard reportedly added the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are possible destinations, as well.
Let's evaluate four possible deals the Houston Rockets can receive in exchange for Harden.
1: Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers receive: James Harden
Houston Rockets receive: Ben Simmons, Danny Green
The 76ers hired a new president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, who was the former GM of the Houston Rockets. Everyone in the league is aware of the affection Morey has for James Harden, and once he accepted the 76ers position, numerous NBA trade rumors started coming in linking Harden with the 76ers.
The Ben Simmons-Harden swap has been discussed a lot in the NBA offseason. Giving up 24-year-old Simmons for 31-year-old Harden isn't an easy decision, but it is one that can benefit both teams. Harden can space the floor and give Joel Embiid more room to operate, something Simmons couldn't do.
2: Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks receive: James Harden
Houston Rockets receive: Khris Middleton, Donte Divincenzo, D.J. Wilson, first-round pick
The Bucks have struggled in the postseason in recent years. Despite being the top seed the past two seasons, the squad is yet to have a successful playoff run. Many analysts have speculated that the roster is lacking pieces for a championship run, and James Harden might be the player that finally pushes the Bucks into the NBA Finals.
The trade is quite straight-forward: The Houston Rockets would receive young players in exchange for Harden as they can build around their new squad, whereas the Bucks would be instant title-favorites coming out of the Eastern Conference with the duo of Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Harden's volume shooting and Antetokounmpo's inside scoring can coexist perfectly, and the defenders would be left perplexed.
3: Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets receive: James Harden
Houston Rockets receive: Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Landry Shamet, Spencer Dinwiddie, two first-round picks
The Brooklyn Nets are the most heavily linked franchise with James Harden. According to NBA trade rumors, the Nets made an offer for the 2018 league MVP earlier in the offseason. The Nets were willing to part with LeVert, Allen, and Dinwiddie along with draft capital, but the Houston Rockets reportedly rejected the proposal.
This new trade scenario adding Shamet and two first-round picks might just be the offer that convinces the Houston Rockets to let go of Harden. Adding Harden to the Nets would make them overwhelming title favorites. They would form a super team of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.
4: Miami Heat
Miami Heat receive: James Harden
Houston Rockets receive: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, two first-round picks
James Harden recently added the Miami Heat into his list of targets, and the hypothetical trade has gotten mixed responses from the fans and analysts. The Heat would have to give up their high-scoring backcourt of Robinson and Herro, who create off-ball chaos similar to the Golden State Warriors, and get the team huge buckets.
Herro, Robinson, and Olynyk are three of the team's reliable three-point shooters, and giving them up would reduce the team's potency that got them into the NBA Finals in 2020. Iguodala is also an invaluable asset who has been to six straight finals and has been clutch in multiple situations. However, Harden is certainly an upgrade, and Jimmy Butler reportedly likes the idea of Harden in Miami.
Published 14 Dec 2020, 00:10 IST