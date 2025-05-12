NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo lands on Nets as Lakers swoop in for $97M center in blockbuster 3-team mock trade

The Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers could be among the most talked-about destinations in the upcoming trade season, with names like Giannis Antetokounmpo linked. While both will likely generate interest in the two-time MVP if he becomes available, the Nets will be the frontrunners to secure his services in a potential trade.

Brooklyn's impeccable draft capital will help convince the Bucks of a potential trade. The Nets must also shed a significant salary to complete the deal, and Nicolas Claxton, who has three years left on his $97,000,000 deal, could be among the first players to see his career end in the Big Apple.

The Lakers may lose out on their ultimate target, like Giannis, but the chance to swoop in for Claxton's services could get them involved in a potential deal for the 6-foot-11 big man. He fits the mold of a vertical spacer who can be lethal next to Luka Doncic as a lob threat.

Claxton is also versatile defensively, fitting the switching scheme preferred by Lakers coach JJ Redick. With Claxton making $25.3 million, a straight swap might get the job done for the Purple and Gold, so being involved in a mega three-team deal seems like the ideal pathway in their pursuit of Brooklyn's starting center.

NBA Trade Rumors: How Nets can land Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers can acquire Nicolas Claxton in 3-team trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo will make $54.1 million next year and has two years, $121.2 million left on his contract beyond the 2025-26 season. The Nets have an allowable incoming cap of $57.6 million, so parting ways with their two highest-paid players, Nicolas Claxton and Cameron Johnson, would be a must.

With Milwaukee likely entering a rebuild, it's unlikely to take on Claxton and Johnson together, especially with both players having multiple years on their contracts. Johnson has two years left and Claxton three. The Lakers can facilitate the move by acquiring Claxton and shipping two expiring contracts and a young asset like Dalton Knecht to the Bucks.

With the Nets likely losing multiple first-round picks for Giannis, the Lakers can offer them a chance to recoup a couple of draft assets for Claxton.

Here's how a potential three-team trade sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Brooklyn Nets and Nicolas Claxton to the Lakers could look:

Brooklyn Nets receive:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

2030 Lakers first-round pick swap

2031 Lakers first-round pick

Milwaukee Bucks receive:

Cameron Johnson

Gabe Vincent

Maxi Kleber

Dalton Knecht

2027 first-round pick (from Nets via Knicks)

2029 first-round pick (from Nets)

2031 first-round pick (from Nets)

2026 second-round pick (from Nets)

2028 second-round pick (from Nets)

LA Lakers receive:

Nic Claxton

The Lakers were willing to include these exact draft assets in their Mark Williams pursuit, which was ultimately voided. Claxton is a better two-way player than Williams, and it only makes sense for LA to part ways with these assets and Knecht, along with expiring contracts.

