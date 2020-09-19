NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo winning 2019-20 MVP is bad news for these 5 teams

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks had a disappointing end to their season as the number one seed in the East crashed out of the second round of NBA playoffs after a loss to the Miami Heat. Following the defeat, NBA trade rumors surrounding Giannis's future did rounds in the media.

Mercurial forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced as the winner of the MVP award today. After his MVP win, Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the media and confirmed that he would like to stay in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future.

Before this confirmation, there were multiple teams who, according to NBA trade rumors, were in a strong position to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. In this article, we will take a look at the teams who will now have to change their off-season approach as Giannis decides to stay with the Bucks.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams affected by Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision to stay in Milwaukee

#1- LA Clippers

LA Clippers were planning to make a coup for Giannis Antetokounmpo

After a disappointing end to their campaign, LA Clippers were planning to make a coup for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the start of next season. With Paul George having injury issues in the past, the Clippers would have liked to add a more durable player to their roster. NBA trade rumors also pointed towards the likelihood of Giannis joining but after recent developments, it is safe to say the Clippers will have to pursue other alternatives.

#2 - Golden State Warriors

NBA trade rumors suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo was pushing for a trade to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have the second pick in the 2020 draft and were preparing a trade package to get reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bay area.

Multiple NBA trade rumors suggested that Antetokounmpo was pushing for a trade to the Warriors, considering the organization's history of winning championships with multiple stars. However, with Giannis' commitment to the Bucks, the Warriors will have to alter their plans.

