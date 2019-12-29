NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors expected to trade Alec Burks ahead of the trade deadline

Alec Burks could exit the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2019-20 season having made five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, although Steve Kerr's team has endured a miserable start to the season. With Klay Thompson and Steph Curry sidelined with injuries, the Warriors have won just nine out of their opening 33 games, and the team is on track to post the worst record in the Western Conference.

With the Warriors in the process of somewhat of a rebuild, a number of players could exit ahead of the trade deadline, and NBC Sports is reporting that Alec Burks is among the personal that Golden State wants to trade:

They acquired several potentially attractive tradable assets, and none has been more coveted than Alec Burks, who possesses the attributes contending teams desire. As much as the Warriors like Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him

Burks was selected 12th overall by the Jazz in 2011, and the shooting guard went on to spend his first seven years in the league with Utah. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in November 2018 and also spent time with the Sacramento Kings last season before joining the Warriors as a free agent during the 2019 offseason. Burks has featured 30 times for the Warriors this season, averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Despite the Warriors' troubles, Burks has performed well this season, and the 28-year-old has been especially impressive over the past two weeks. Nevertheless, his role will be much reduced following the eventual return of Thompson and Curry - and it makes sense for the Warriors to get something in return as he will become a free agent in 2020.

The Warriors will be looking to win a fifth consecutive game this evening as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.