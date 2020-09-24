NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors might be tempted to trade down for Devin Vassell in order to acquire more assets in the future

The Golden State Warriors have been the subject of countless NBA trade rumors since being awarded the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Many have suggested that the franchise should trade away their pick solely for a proven center in the NBA or even for a backup point-guard already in the league. But an intriguing story has been one that has connected 20-year-old Devin Vassell with the franchise.

Devin Vassell is a player currently speculated to go in the late first-round to early-second round. He is definitely a good prospect but will need time to develop before he could blossom further. Nevertheless, we believe that it could be a wise decision for the franchise to take him.

On that note, let us have a look at a few key reasons why we think the Golden State Warriors should trade down and draft Devin Vassel.

NBA Trade Rumors: Devin Vassell could turn into the perfect player for the Golden State Warriors

Devin Vassell could develop into the perfect player for the Golden State Warriors.

As a 6'6" small forward who shot a blazing hot 41.5% from three, Devin Vassell has all the tools to succeed in the Golden State Warriors' system.

Vassell, who is an elite spot-up shooter, has also shown the ability to be the facilitator, not only creating for himself but for others too, which is an invaluable attribute to have in the NBA today.

New York Knicks: Devin Vassell has the "It" factor, says FSU coach #NYK

READ MORE: https://t.co/YoGNRHK0WQ — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) September 20, 2020

Devin Vassell also has massive potential on the defensive end of the floor. Combined with his feel for the game, his athleticism and 6'10" wingspan,he could be an absolute terror for opposition teams on the defensive end of the floor. If groomed properly, Devin Vassell could one day become an elite defender in the league.

Vassell has an immensely high upside, but he is not ready yet to make an immediate impact in the NBA . However, if the Golden State Warriors give him time to develop, they could potentially have a future, franchise center-piece.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: A move for Devin Vassell could grant the Golden State Warriors a deeper squad

The Golden State Warriors' roster requires better squad depth.

Most significantly, if the Golden State Warriors choose to trade down, they will be granted a chance at acquiring players who have already proven themselves in the NBA.

The franchise's front office has already displayed how savvy it can be, so we wouldn't be surprised if they flipped their trade asset over for a near all-star level center or even add players in other positions in order to increase the quality and depth of their roster.

After acquiring a high pick in a draft that has the highest boom-or-bust potential, we believe this move could be a much better one than potentially drafting a player who may not live up to the franchise's expectations.

For these reasons, we think that by trading for Devin Vassell, not only will the Golden State Warriors have an eye on the future, they will also be making moves to contend for another NBA Championship next season.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Boston Celtics star duo Jaylen Bron and Jayson Tatum still far from their peak, league announces unique draft combine format .