NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors open to keeping Andrew Wiggins for the long-term

Andrew Wiggins completed a trade to the Warriors earlier this month (Picture Credit - NBA.com)

What's the rumor?

The Golden State Warriors completed a major trade ahead of the deadline earlier this month as they swapped Andrew Wiggins for D'Angelo Russell. Wiggins' long-term future with the Warriors was immediately called into the question following the trade - although league sources told ESPN that the Warriors are open to keeping the 24-year-old for the foreseeable future:

Some believe Golden State wouldn't mind rolling with Wiggins and a couple of high-ceiling prospects to extend a dynastic run as the championship core ages. "Their coaches think they can cure Wiggins," an executive said. "If he's your fourth-best player, it's not a bad thing. But he needs to hide, because he can't do it every night."

In case you didn't know...

Wiggins was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft but was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves later that summer as part of the deal for Kevin Love.

Wiggins immediately established himself as a starter for the Wolves and was named Rookie of the Year in 2015 - before averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game during the 2016-17 campaign. Over the next two seasons, Wiggins' career trended in the wrong direction - although the forward has rediscovered form this year, and has averaged 23.0 points and 4.0 assists over his first three appearances for his new team.

The heart of the matter

The Warriors' long-time core of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry are all aging - and at 24, Wiggins injects some youth into the roster. Admittedly, he is being overpaid for what he offers the Warriors, although the front office has no reason to trade him as long as they are contending.

What's next?

The Warriors are back in action tonight as they take on the Houston Rockets.