NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers hold talks regarding the 7th overall pick of the 2021 draft

The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of recent NBA trade rumors that could be consummated before the upcoming draft on July 29.

According to NBA insider Scoop B. Robinson, the two teams are engaged in talks involving one of the Golden State Warriors’ lottery picks.

“Warriors, 76ers have had preliminary trade discussions on the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, I’m told,” Robinson said.

It has been speculated that the Golden State Warriors may try to move one or both of their picks, the other being the No. 14, to acquire an All-Star or All-Star caliber player to bolster their team for one last championship run during Stephen Curry’s prime.

It is believed that a package for the star talent that the Warriors are looking for could involve incoming sophomore center James Wiseman. Wiseman’s potential inclusion in the reported discussions wouldn’t be a surprise if it also involves a certain All-Star from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Simmons...to the Warriors?



"I'll say this again. Golden State is perfect. Steph on one side. Klay on the other. He'd be a bigger Draymond Green." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gD8LnPpOPB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 21, 2021

If the Golden State Warriors are in a win-now situation with the core of Curry, Klay Thompson (who is expected to return from a torn Achilles next season) and Draymond Green, it makes perfect sense that they would trade one or more of their picks plus Wiseman for a proven commodity.

Could the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers be discussing a Ben Simmons trade?

Ben Simmons #25 puts up a shot over Bradley Beal #3 and Russell Westbrook #4

As NBA trade rumors go, this discussion between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers could have serious implications for the future of the league. If Ben Simmons is going to be dealt to the Warriors in a blockbuster deal this summer, it would shake up the foundations of the Western Conference.

I believe the Warriors are going to make a push to get Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/3pStvxR96o — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 25, 2021

Simmons has been linked to several rumors since the Sixers were ousted from the NBA Playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round. Despite owning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers bowed out of the postseason in seven games due in large part to an atrocious showing by the 24-year-old.

If the Sixers are ready to move on from Simmons, they are likely going to be looking for a lot of assets from the Golden State Warriors. It would take the addition of Andrew Wiggins, for example, aside from Wiseman and the No. 7 pick to make the numbers match, but this is something that the Warriors won’t have a problem with.

If the NBA trade rumors surrounding the Sixers and Golden State Warriors are proven true, it would be interesting to see if Philly can still compete as a title contender without Simmons, who was a big reason why they owned the league’s second-best defense during the 2020-21 regular season.

Also Read: What does NBA Draft lottery mean for Cleveland Cavaliers: Pick Projection, Analysis and More

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava