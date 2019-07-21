NBA Trade Rumors: Gordon Hayward could be traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Gordon Hayward endured a miserable season with the Boston Celtics

What's the rumor?

Following a wild start to the summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics are trending in opposite directions.

Despite losing Kyrie Irving, the Celtics are confident that the additions of Enes Kanter and Kemba Walker can help the team compete in a weak Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Thunder's hopes of competing are over after the team traded away their two biggest stars in Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Due to their ongoing rebuild, the Thunder are believed to be keen to offload their remaining high earners, and Matt Burke believes that the Celtics are open to trading Gordon Hayward for a player such as Steven Adams:

Boston would need to either dip into the luxury tax while giving up virtually all of their rookies and second year players, or they would need to ship Gordon Hayward Oklahoma City's way if they were to become serious players for Adams.

In case you didn't know...

After establishing himself as one of the best small forwards in the NBA, Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Celtics back in 2017. However, the former Utah man suffered a season-ending injury just minutes into his Boston debut and was subsequently ruled out for the entire 17-18 season.

Hayward returned to fitness in time for the 18-19 season, although the 29-year-old failed to recapture his best form, and was quickly relegated to Brad Stevens' reserve unit.

The heart of the matter

Hayward has been linked with a trade over the past six months, and it appears that the Celtics may have finally found a credible trade partner in the Thunder.

Evidently, the Thunder will have little interest in a straight swap, although the inclusion of a promising young player could get a deal done.

What's next?

The Celtics still have an open roster spot for the upcoming season, and the team is seriously considering adding Tacko Fall - who impressed during Summer League.