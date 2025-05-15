NBA Trade Rumors: Heat land Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nuggets move on from Michael Porter Jr. in blockbuster 3-team mock trade 

According to Miami-based radio host Jonathan Zaslow, Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly eyeing a move to the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo could have multiple suitors across both conferences, should he demand a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks after their third consecutive first-round exit.

With Damian Lillard suffering an Achilles injury during the playoffs and potentially missing a significant chunk of the 2025-26 season, Giannis's chance of winning a championship with the Bucks is fading. Milwaukee doesn't have the assets to improve the roster around him, and the team's ceiling doesn't look good after two full seasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo asking for a trade and demanding a move to the Miami Heat would make sense to him. With no state taxes applicable, he can maximize his earnings. Giannis can also elevate the core around him and form one of the most tantalizing frontcourt duos next to Bam Adebayo.

It's also the weaker conference than the West, improving Giannis' chances of a deep postseason run if he remains in the East with Miami.

Here's how a deal could come to fruition between the Heat and the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA Trade Rumors: Mock trade sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to Heat with Nuggets involved

The Heat and Bucks will require a third trade partner to engage in a deal centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo landing in Miami. The Nuggets could be an enticing partner, considering their need for defense and the potential need to reduce their payroll for next season.

Michael Porter Jr. is the likeliest candidate to make room for the Nuggets in hopes of creating salary-cap flexibility. He's making $38.3 million next year and has one more year left. Denver can replace him with two veteran players from the Heat, who the Bucks wouldn't want in return from the Heat.

Here's how the potential framework sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat and Michael Porter Jr. to the Bucks would look:

Heat get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks get:

Michael Porter Jr.

Nikola Jovic

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kel'el Ware

2025 first-round pick (#20 via Heat)

2026-first round pick swap (via Heat, Bucks swap)

2029 first-round pick (via Heat)

2031 first-round pick (via Heat)

2026 second-round pick via Heat (Memphis swap)

2031 second-round pick via Heat (Utah swap)

Nuggets get:

Andrew Wiggins

Kyle Anderson

The Bucks secure multiple young players from the Heat and a 26-year-old Michael Porter Jr. with two years on his contract, with four first-round picks, including a swap. On the other hand, the Nuggets add experienced frontcourt depth with Andrew Wiggins, a former NBA champion and one of the best perimeter defenders, along with a savvy bench player like Kyle Anderson.

