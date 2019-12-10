NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets are interested in Robert Covington

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 10 Dec 2019, 20:41 IST SHARE

Covington is the prototypical 3-and-D wing coaches yearn for

After completing a trade for Russell Westbrook in the summer, the Houston Rockets were expected to be amongst the favorites to win the NBA Championship. However, with a 15-8 record in the Western Conference, there are still some areas they need to work upon.

As per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Rockets are apparently in the market for wings and have zeroed in on Robert Covington of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Houston Rockets have serious interest in Covington, league sources say. The Rockets are in the market for wings; with James Harden having another MVP-caliber season, they’re a team that should go all in no matter who the target is.

Houston's defensive struggles

Houston Rockets have had no trouble getting points on the board on the back of James Harden who's averaging 38 points per game this season. However, Mike D'Antoni's side has failed to contain opponents and they are ranked 23rd in terms of opposition points allowed per game.

Covington would come in as a welcome addition in this department for the Rockets. He is one of the better on-ball defenders in the league and would most certainly reduce the odds of Houston conceding a game-losing trey like they did yesterday against the Sacramento Kings.

Additionally, Covington would fit properly in D'Antoni's system as he's more than capable of making shots from downtown. So far this season, he's averaging 12.5 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field, 36.9% from beyond the arc, and 90.2% from the charity stripe. Whether Minnesota will be open to letting go of Covington is still in the air.