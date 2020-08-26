NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers planning to trade Victor Oladipo this off-season

After the end of the playoffs and beginning of free agency, teams will be looking to add players to their rosters through an NBA trade. Some NBA trade rumors have already started circulating in the media with star players looking to move this offseason.

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Miami Heat in the first round of NBA playoffs. The Heat comfortably won the match-up, sweeping the Indiana Pacers 4-0.

The Indiana Pacers were short-handed in the series as they were missing star power forward Domantas Sabonis due to injury. The Indiana Pacers announced today that they parted ways with head coach Nate McMillan.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo might leave the Indiana Pacers this off-season

Victor Oladipo NBA trade rumors have started to come up after Indiana's loss to the Heat. The prolific shooting guard has been a key member of the Indiana Pacers squad since he arrived from OKC Thunder. Oladipo was a part of the NBA trade package offered to the Pacers by the Thunder in the Paul George trade.

According to some eastern conference executives, Victor Oladipo could be a part of an NBA trade in the off-season. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has reported that the Indiana Pacers will be looking to move the Nigeria born superstar.

That's because the most the Pacers can offer is a 20 percent raise starting at $25.2 million, well short of a maximum salary (currently $32.7 million and likely to be higher in 2021).

NBA insiders expect the Pacers to trade Victor Oladipo this off-season, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report



"I bet they trade him."

- Former Eastern conference executive



"Oladipo can control [a trade] if he says he won't re-sign anywhere else."

- Former executive pic.twitter.com/TdVVcmVBa7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 26, 2020

Also read: NBA News Update: Jaylen Brown outraged and emotional at the shooting of Jacob Blake, league to postpone draft and free agency

Advertisement

Victor Oladipo hasn't looked at his best since his return from injury. He incurred the injury in January 2019. Since his injury, the Indiana Pacers have been busy in the NBA trade market, signing T.J. Warren from the Phoenix Suns and also acquiring former Milwaukee Bucks combo guard Malcolm Brogdon in free agency. They also tied down power forward Domantas Sabonis to a long term deal.

If the Indiana Pacers stick with him, Oladipo may get back to being the player who averaged 23.1 points per game while leading the league with 2.4 steals during the 2017-18 season. But it will be very difficult for the Indianapolis based team to work out the finances and afford Oladipo's salary. Looks like the small-market team will have to bid farewell to their mercurial shooting guard this off-season.

Also read: "I still have burners that I use for sure" - Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits that he continues to have a burner account on Twitter