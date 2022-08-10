NBA Trade Rumors: Insider says the Boston Celtics are a leading team in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics aree the team most serious about trading for Kevin Durant. He said Boston's players and picks make for good pieces to offer, putting them ahead in the sweepstakes.

Charania said:

“The Boston Celtics are a leading team for Kevin Durant when you look at the pieces that they have.”

Boston Celtics rumored leaders in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Kevin Durant's trade request trade caused a stir in the league, but the sweepstakes slowed because of Brooklyn’s asking price. With a player the caliber of Durant, of course, comes a large trade expectation.

It was reported that Boston offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for KD, but the Nets declined. They then asked Boston to include Marcus Smart and one more rotation player on top of Brown, plus more picks. The Celtics rejected the counter proposal.

That was the last reported move for Durant. Since then, the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and the Celtics have all been reported as his top destinations.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "The Boston Celtics are a leading team for Kevin Durant when you look at the pieces that they have" ~ @ShamsCharania "The Boston Celtics are a leading team for Kevin Durant when you look at the pieces that they have" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive https://t.co/cWi1NLl87z

As Charania pointed out, Boston stands atop the three squads as a favorite for Durant.

“If Brooklyn goes that direction, you want as much as you can get, and that includes Marcus Smart," Charania said. "That includes draft picks, which right now from what I’m told, Boston’s not inclined to do.”

Any team that wants Durant is probably going to have to sever ties with a big part of their squad. Whether it be a star player or a large number of picks, Durant’s value is through the roof.

“If there is no deal, does Kevin Durant show up to training camp?” Charania said.

Brooklyn is in a tough position. Durant is arguably worth what they are asking for, but are they going to stick with that value? The league could be patiently waiting for training camp, for if KD fails to show up, his value could probably drop immediately.

The Nets could then be in the position of choosing their future over holding onto Durant’s value and be forced to drop their asking price.

With Charania speaking about this, the dust settling around KD makes sense for the time being. It is highly plausible that the league, including Boston, is waiting for that price to drop.

The problem with that, however, is a team might stomach taking a chance before the Celtics can pull the trigger. Brooklyn is hoping for a team to come out of the woodwork to beat the Celtics to Durant, but that may not happen.

No matter the case, it has been reported multiple times that Boston is a favorite to land KD.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein