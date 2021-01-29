NBA Trade Rumors: Insider says Bradley Beal would best fit with Denver Nuggets

Bradley Beal has been stuck with the Washington Wizards for some time now and this has to end for our sanity's sake. In NBA trade rumors, we look at Sports Illustrated's Michael Pina's suggestion that the best team for Beal to go to would be the Denver Nuggets.

What team is the best fit if Bradley Beal gets traded? pic.twitter.com/56CskW5VYc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 28, 2021

"It's the Denver Nuggets by far," Pina said. "You add Beal to that team you have, by far, the best offense in the NBA. You have a guy who's really easily ‘integratable’ in how they play without taking shots from some of their superstars, their unselfish superstars, Nikola Jokic primarily."

A trade to the Nuggets would seem like an ideal situation for Beal especially since Nikola Jokic is a player who doesn’t need to score a lot of points to be effective. In this scenario, Beal’s scoring would suffer a bit but he would be in a winning situation for the first time in years.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal's frustrations caught on camera

As the clock was ticking down to the final seconds of the eventual 107-88 loss by the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, the camera focused on a distraught Beal seemingly praying for his release from basketball hell. The image quickly became a meme on Twitter and rekindled the Bradley Beal NBA trade rumors once again.

Free Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/vHN96UhQ68 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 27, 2021

It was a moment that seemed to reveal that Beal, who was as loyal a player to his team as any in the NBA, was done losing and specifically, done losing in a Wizards uniform.

The next day, Bradley Beal exploded for 47 points against the New Orleans Pelicans who had lost eight of their last nine games. But Washington suffered another humbling defeat, 124-106. Another meme followed from The Hoop Central which has been unabashedly promoting Beal’s freedom.

FREE BRADLEY BEAL pic.twitter.com/DFbXmTYypU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

The Wizards have been cellar dwellers in recent years having won only 32 and 25 games the last two seasons despite Beal’s brilliance. If the Wizards were to offer Bradley Beal to another team, suitors would undoubtedly line up to get him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Who should the Denver Nuggets give up for Bradley Beal?

In the latest NBA trade rumors, or in this case a dream blockbuster scenario, Pina suggested that the Denver Nuggets should dangle talented sophomore Michael Porter Jr. in front of the Washington Wizards to pry Bradley Beal away from their grasp.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets is guarded by Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on December 29, 2020 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While this is a risky move considering Porter’s upside, the Nuggets’ championship window can collapse every season they don’t upgrade their roster and that window is going to be wide open once they acquire Bradley Beal. Placing Beal within the Nuggets system would most certainly make them an offensive juggernaut especially with Nikola Jokic facilitating.

It’s certainly an intriguing suggestion and one that Denver might consider if they experience bumps in the road before the NBA trade deadline this March.

Also Read: NBA 2020-21: 5 players who can become first time All-Stars this season