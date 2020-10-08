NBA Trade Rumors: Insiders believe Miami Heat could be the preferred destination for Victor Oladipo

NBA trade rumors recently reported shocking news of Victor Oladipo's desire to leave the Indiana Pacers. The 28-year-old is allegedly tired of what he believes to be a losing culture and wants an NBA trade to a franchise that he can win a Championship with. After this news went public, many teams from across the league have lined up to pursue Victor Oladipo. However, out of the many franchises, the Miami Heat may be the most surprising team to be linked with the player.

The Heat have had a spectacular showing in the 2020 NBA Playoffs and currently face the LA Lakers in the finals as Kings of the East. Moreover, the team is mostly a young and inexperienced one right now, which means they could potentially develop into an even stronger side in upcoming seasons.

On that note, let's analyze if an NBA trade for Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat could prove beneficial for both parties involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would this be a good move for the Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat are battling it out against the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat have been one of the biggest surprises in this year's NBA Playoffs. However, despite the team's emphatic run so far, they are outmatched by the LA Lakers, with the most significant reason being the lack of a third star on their roster. While Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic can do well in this role, it may be beneficial for the franchise to go after Victor Oladipo.

The 28-year-old can be the team's secondary or even tertiary ball-handler and will definitely be a significant improvement over those playing his position in the Miami Heat.

LeBron James and Jimmy Butler led their teams outright in points, rebounds and assists in Game 4.



It marked the 2nd time in NBA Finals history that opposing players led their teams outright in points, rebounds and assists.



The last occurrence? Game 3 by James and Butler. pic.twitter.com/9LKMxGabwZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2020

With Victor Oladipo's rate of recovery and desire to leave Indiana, not only could he become a superstar once again but the franchise would also hardly have to give away anything to obtain his services.

With all things considered, Victor Oladipo could be a stellar signing for the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Victor Oladipo consider a switch to Miami?

Victor Oladipo is reportedly adamant about leaving the Indiana Pacers.

Speaking of Victor Oladipo's situation with the Indiana Pacers, Kevin O'Connor had this to say through The Ringer:

"Oladipo himself told rapper Fat Joe that he values winning over being a team’s best player. Does Indiana offer the best of both worlds, or does Miami, the city he already trains in and calls home during the offseason?"

This information is huge and would go a long way to provide a base to this NBA trade rumor.

Not only is Victor Oladipo more than just familiar with the city but recent reports have also claimed that he admires the Miami Heat's winning culture.

Jimmy Butler is the 3rd player in NBA History to record a 40+ point triple-double in the NBA Finals, joining LeBron James in 2015 and Jerry West in 1969. pic.twitter.com/73uEtIJ6OD — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

Given the already outstanding team present in Miami, Oladipo could grow with the team as time goes on and could even win an NBA Championship with them in the future.

An NBA trade to the Miami Heat just makes too much sense for Victor Oladipo to turn down.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Paul George could emerge as a target for New York Knicks