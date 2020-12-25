NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden adds the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers to his preferred team list

James Harden has expressed that he is open to being traded to the Boston Celtics or the Portland Trailblazers in the latest NBA trade rumors. The list continues to grow for the three-time scoring champ, as he now has six total teams on his preferred trading destination.

BREAKING: James Harden has expanded his preferred trade destinations to the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers, via @KellyIkoNBA. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 24, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Which team is willing to trade for James Harden?

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

From the start of James Harden's trade debacle, he has been vocal about going to the Brooklyn Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers. Just last week, the 2018 MVP let it be known that he would be willing to play for the Miami Heat and or the Milwaukee Bucks, and, now, via Kelly Iko, the guard has stated that he is open to the Boston Celtics or the Portland Trail Blazers.

It is confirmed that the Houston Rockets have also been in contact with teams that are not on Harden's preferred list. The Denver Nuggets are a known one.

With over seven teams having talks about a James Harden trade, it seems that a trade will be happening at any moment now, but his latest actions are beginning to turn his trade request into a scandal.

Since the Houston Rockets game Wednesday night was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues, James Harden has not begun his 2020-21 NBA season. With teams not seeing how talented the eight-time All-Star is on the court, his off-court issues are taking the front page.

Discipline requires you to do your very best even when you think no one else is watching pic.twitter.com/8mnj5ujBaG — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 23, 2020

There is no doubt that with any team James Harden is traded to, he will add more talent to the roster and put them closer to championship potential. Still, with no deal from any team close to being done yet, it seems his off-court decisions turn teams off and make it harder for them to want to sign the seven-time All-NBA guard.

James Harden and the Houston Rockets are expected to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 26. It will be important for Harden to remind the world of how talented he is.

