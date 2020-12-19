NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden headed to Dallas? 'No chance' according to sources

James Harden's future has been one of the major talking points of the NBA offseason. Unhappy in Houston, NBA Trade Rumors have linked the guard with a move to various sides throughout the league. In the latest surrounding the issue, the Dallas Mavericks have been mentioned among trade deals for Harden. This article will look at the likelihood of any deal happening involving the two parties.

As the league season draws closer, it is still unclear as to where James Harden will be playing basketball this year. Among potential destinations, the Dallas Mavericks have reportedly been ruled out of having any chance of recruiting the former MVP.

According to Marc Stein, after reaching out to a league source regarding a potential trade involving the Dallas Mavericks and James Harden coming to fruition, he was met with a very simple reply - "No chance".

One league source on the Mavericks' reported trade interest in James Harden: "No chance" — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 18, 2020

James Harden has been one of the NBA's best players over the past decade, winning the MVP in 2018 and coming close again a year later. The shooting guard has spent eight seasons with the Houston Rockets, leading the league in scoring during three of those and helping the franchise to lead the Western Conference in the 2018 postseason. Despite his best efforts though, a championship has eluded the 31-year-old in Houston.

This, alongside his reported unhappiness, has led to NBA Trade Rumors linking James Harden with a move out of Houston. The Dallas Mavericks are one of the most exciting teams in the league at the moment and were unlucky not to get past the LA Clippers in last year's playoffs after Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined after Game 3. It is no surprise James Harden has been linked with the Mavericks, however, a deal with the franchise now seems highly unlikely.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks unlikely to part ways with one of their superstars in exchange for James Harden

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

In order to bring in James Harden, the Dallas Mavericks would undoubtedly have to give up big man Kristaps Porzingis among draft picks. However, the Latvian is too important to the franchise's plans.

Porzingis is one of the best at his position as a modern NBA center, able to shoot the ball from deep and work in the post effectively given his height. Working alongside Luka Doncic, the pair have formed an illustrious partnership that could help the franchise in years to come.

This questions then where James Harden would fit in and is thus why Stein was met with such an abrupt and assured response. The Dallas Mavericks are keen on adding a third star to their roster to help in the postseason when they face better-rounded rosters. However, a trade would undoubtedly demand breaking up their current stars as well as jeopardizing future plans.

What's more, franchise sweetheart Luka Doncic has come into Dallas and turned their fortunes around since arriving. The Mavericks are unlikely to want to bring in a player that demands an offense built around him and would ultimately keep the ball out of Doncic's hands in the long-term. Whether James Harden remains in Houston remains to be seen, but for now, it can be assumed that any deal with the Dallas Mavericks is off the table.