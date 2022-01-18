NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden might be interested in a move away from Brooklyn Nets this summer

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets continue to find themselves near the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference. After a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Brooklyn has found their groove and sits in second place in the East with an overall record of 27-15 this year.

With the NBA trade deadline set for February 10th, it's always a popular time of the year for rumors and speculation to start leaking out to the public. According to a recent report from NBA Insider Marc Stein, it appears as if there are rumblings that Brooklyn Nets star James Harden could be open to a new team this offseason.

“It must be noted that there is enough noise circulating leaguewide about Harden's reported openness to relocation this summer”

Could James Harden be on the move this Offseason?

Although Marc Stein is just reporting a few rumblings around the league, it's interesting to connect the dots for the idea that this could be James Harden's last year with the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar guard started off the year slowly, but has since started to look like the player of old.

In his last eleven games, Harden is currently averaging 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.2% from downtown. The Harden situation heading into the offseason is going to be a major one to keep an eye on. As of right now, James Harden has a player option at the end of the season for $47.3 million.

Odds are that Harden could simply opt into his player option, but it would also seem likely that the offensive weapon will try to get another contract extension. That could also open up the idea of a potential sign-and-trade for the Nets. At 33-years-old next season, Harden might attempt to get another multi-year contract, whether it's with the Brooklyn Nets or another potential team.

There's no doubt that Harden has been a force while playing alongside superstar teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn could simply look to keep Harden in the mix moving forward, but it appears as if the rumblings about a potential move have started to heat up.

It was previously reported by Brian Windhorst that there's some belief that there could be a potential sign-and-trade opportunity for Brooklyn with Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons.

If Simmons isn't moved before the deadline, expect to hear of plenty of connections involving Simmons and Harden as the offseason approaches. So far this year, Harden is averaging 22.7 points and 10.0 assists per game while shooting 41.9% from the field.

