NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant forms new superteam with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden in LA with this blockbuster proposal 

Kevin Durant is reportedly among the top trade candidates in the offseason, and there are several options for him, including a potential link with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. With LA failing to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year and Durant and the Suns failing to make the playoffs, a potential trade makes sense.

The Clippers lost to the Nuggets in round one primarily because of their lack of offense. Leonard was the only player who averaged 20+ points (25.0) in the seven-game series. Harden was second-best at 18.7 ppg.

The veteran point guard showcased flashes of his vintage scoring but couldn't sustain it when required. In Game 7, he only added seven points, shooting 2 of 8. On the other hand, Leonard scored 22, which was below par by his standards in a playoff setting.

Kevin Durant would significantly elevate the Clippers, especially with the core they have built around Harden and Leonard, which he didn't have in Phoenix. But is a realistic proposal or trade possible?

NBA Trade Rumors: How Clippers can acquire Kevin Durant to form new superteam alongside Kawhi Leonard

For the Clippers to add Kevin Durant and improve their team, they need a few things to go their way this offseason, allowing them to maintain flexibility and retain depth. James Harden opting out of his $36.3 million player option and taking a pay cut on his next contract is a massive swing factor in LA's ability to trade for Durant.

While he's struggled to sustain his scoring, Harden's playmaking was invaluable to the Clippers and elevated the role players' output when Kawhi Leonard was on the sidelines. Retaining him would be key to making the Durant-Leonard pairing work, considering they're naturally not as efficient playmakers as Harden.

LA must also find a way to retain Ivica Zubac, who has been crucial to their defense. They must load up on draft assets and part ways with two other key role players to lure Phoenix into accepting their offer.

Here's a potential trade proposal the Clippers can offer the Suns for Kevin Durant:

Clippers receive

Kevin Durant

Incoming salary: $54,708,609

Suns receive

Norman Powell

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Derrick Jones Jr.

Drew Eubanks

2031 first-round pick

2031 second-round pick

The Suns have significant incentive in this deal with the additions of Norman Powell and Derrick Jones Jr., along with the first and second-round picks from 2031. They can flip Powell and Jones in other potential trades for draft compensation.

If the Suns choose to retool and not rebuild, Powell and Jones could be significant pieces worth retaining. The same goes for Bogdan Bogdanovic. Drew Eubanks had a solid stint in Phoenix, so the Suns can keep his expiring contract and use him as a reserve instead of Mason Plumlee, who was underwhelming last year.

Several young teams might refuse to trade for Durant, as it will ultimately lead to an inevitable timeline change, costing them significant assets. The Clippers are among the few contending teams with enticing yet expendable assets to engage the Suns in a potential trade.

