NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry reportedly on Philadelphia 76ers' radar as Toronto Raptors ponder moving the veteran

The Toronto Raptors' veteran point guard, Kyle Lowry has dominated the NBA trade rumors after an underwhelming start to the 2020-21 NBA season. As the March 25th trade deadline comes closer, all the front offices are back in the market to improve their rosters.

Kyle Lowry is emerging as a trade asset for the Toronto Raptors, who have been on a roll with him off the floor. Several fans and analysts believe it's time for the Raptors and Kyle Lowry to part ways.

Members of Raptors organization reportedly believe team should trade Kyle Lowryhttps://t.co/4hpPAfhmIB — Sportando (@Sportando) February 9, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers emerge as an early candidate for Kyle Lowry

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently holding the best record in the Eastern Conference but that doesn't mean they are resting on their laurels. The team's front office is led by Daryl Morey, an executive notoriously famous for big trades and astounding deals. One shouldn't be too surprised that the 76ers are in the market to further improve their roster.

Kyle Lowry seems like a viable option for the Philadelphia 76ers. He is a veteran point guard with elite playmaking ability. He is a great shooter, and a backcourt of Lowry and Seth Curry could do wonders for the team. It would allow Ben Simmons to play off-ball and frequently play and guard the forward position.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor spoke about the Philadelphia 76ers' trade options and how they're making major moves to improve their championship odds.

"The trade market still needs to take shape in the coming weeks, so realistic targets are unclear. But one name to monitor is Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry," O'Connor said.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry might be parting ways with the Toronto Raptors

Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

As much as Kyle Lowry is a great player, the team is struggling with him on the floor. The Toronto Raptors hold a 16-15 record and shockingly, all 16 wins have come with Lowry off the floor. This has led to several NBA trade rumors surrounding the team and Kyle Lowry.

With the Raptors on a roll without Kyle Lowry, it sounds like the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trying to trade for him👀 #wethenorth https://t.co/OeRFD5N9f4 — Raptors Rapture (@raptorsrapture) February 22, 2021

Because of their stellar 16-0 record without Lowry, the offense is primarily focused on Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. The team needs to build around the two players and Lowry's role has reduced. Hence, trading a 34-year old guard for assets doesn't seem like a bad idea for the Toronto Raptors.

Surprisingly, Kyle Lowry's numbers haven't gone down at all and he is still playing at the same efficiency and production he was performing at last year. Hence, he is a great trade asset for the Raptors as we approach the trade deadline. We should keep an eye on the Philadelphia 76ers as they continue their mission to improve their roster and title odds.

