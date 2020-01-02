NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers interested in Aron Baynes, but Phoenix Suns have other plans

The Los Angeles Clippers are progressively targetting Phoenix Suns' center, Aron Baynes, who is having a breakout 2019-20 season. However, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Suns are not interested in giving away Baynes yet and are looking to revamp their lineup to make a playoff run.

Aron Baynes is averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, shooting at a rate of 52.4% from the field, and 37.5% from beyond the arc. He is attempting four three-point shots a night and is exceptional in the paint both offensively and defensively.

The Clippers are in search of a center they can play next to Montrezl Harrell. With Baynes' excellent floor spacing, he becomes a suitable target for them, something they can't do with Ivica Zubac.

Ivica Zubac's four-year, $28.5 million would directly work as a swap for Baynes, but the Phoenix Suns have different plans.

The Suns are currently sitting at the 10th place in the West, and still believe they have got a shot at making the playoffs. With a short-term goal in the mind, they don't want to give away Baynes right now. They are looking to target a player like Kevin Love and revamp their roster.

According to the report, the Suns are more interested in targetting Danilo Gallinari who will add more flexibility to the squad and at a lesser expense. The Oklahoma City Thunder, on the other hand, will not be hesitant to give away Gallinari as they will consider the long-term future of the team even after having a better season than originally they expected. The Suns can resign Gallinari at the season end at a much better price, and the price difference will make him a better option than Kevin Love.

