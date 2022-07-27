NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers more determined than ever to move former All-NBA player

LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook's future has been uncertain all summer following his underwhelming debut season with the franchise. Despite the high expectations, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

According to Hoops Wire's Sam Amico, the possibility of the Lakers moving on from Westbrook is higher than ever. The franchise understands that a deal for the former league MVP is difficult at the moment. They are still determined to move on from the guard ahead of the upcoming season.

"But trading Westbrook has proven difficult — and while Hoops Wire sources say the Lakers seem more determined to do it than even at the trade deadline, a deal with the Pacers may not be in the cards," Amico wrote.

The trade talks for Russell Westbrook have primarily centered around the Indiana Pacers. They have the cap space to absorb his mammoth salary of over $47 million for the 2022-23 season.

With the Lakers interested in acquiring Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, a deal could be in the cards. But the Pacers also want two first-round draft picks.

However, further reports have suggested that the Lakers might be able to make a deal if they can include Talen Horton-Tucker. General manager Rob Pelinka wants to hold on to the last first-rounders they have remaining in this decade.

Can the LA Lakers win with Westbrook?

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

The 2021-22 NBA season did not go as expected for the LA Lakers. The newest Big 3 in the league of Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James were expected to contend for the title. Yet, they suffered a horrendous season, missing the Play-In tournament in the highly competitive Western Conference.

The LA Lakers are stuck with Russell Westbrook and his mammoth salary of over $47 million for the upcoming season. With three max contracts on the books, the Lakers have little maneuverability to acquire better role players and make the roster better.

A deal between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers seems likely. The deal would benefit both teams. The Lakers would get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Hield is a player who was championed by LeBron James during the trade deadline. Turner is a center who is one of the best defensive players in the league and provides a perimeter threat.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT.



That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT. That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). https://t.co/MmoPjx71Ap

However, the LA Lakers are unwilling to part ways with their draft picks. The franchise may have to run it back with the former league MVP on their roster.

Should this be the case, the only way for the LA Lakers to get back to winning ways is by bringing Westbrook off the bench. The Lakers should let him have free reign with the second unit. He can dominate the ball and the flow of the game.

Westbrook and Lebron James evidently cannot co-exist on the floor and produce winning basketball. Perhaps, coach Darvin Ham will be able to find a way to make the duo create better basketball.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Lakers get rid of Westbrook? Yes No 0 votes so far