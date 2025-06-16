NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers land $28.2M wing in mock deal helping Miami Heat acquire Kevin Durant

The LA Lakers need a center, and that's no secret, but they also need to replenish their wing depth with a two-way presence. Insider Jovan Buha deemed Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins as a realistic target to fill that void.

Before his move to the Heat at the 2025 trade deadline for Jimmy Butler, Wiggins was the Warriors' best two-way player. He was a key component of their championship run three years ago, emerging as their second-best player behind Steph Curry.

Currently, on a $28.2 million contract, Wiggins is an attainable target for the Lakers. He fits as a piece next to Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves as a point-of-attack defender who can guard one through three.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Lakers have multiple players who can guard the four but very little flexibility when it comes to point guards, shooting guards and small forwards.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A direct trade might cost the Lakers a significant price. However, LA can capitalize on the Miami Heat and Kevin Durant's mutual interest. According to Marc Stein, the Heat are in legitimate pursuit of Durant, who is willing to sign a long-term extension in South Beach.

The Heat will need a third team to facilitate more assets heading to Phoenix in a trade. Andrew Wiggins' contract seems expendable, considering there could be a logjam in the wing spots if they add Durant. Wiggins also has a hefty contract, so it would be wise for the Heat to move on from him and essentially replace him with Durant.

NBA Trade Rumors: How LA Lakers can land Andrew Wiggins in a Miami Heat-Kevin Durant trade

The LA Lakers have interesting assets at their disposal this offseason. One of their strengths in negotiations would be expiring contracts of multiple players. Rui Hachmiura appears to be one of the most intriguing assets because of it. He will make $18.2 million next season, which is key in helping the Lakers make moves this summer.

The Heat will likely only take on Durant's contract in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. So, keeping that in mind, a third partner in the Lakers could make sense. LA can send expiring contracts to the Suns, allowing Phoenix to not only have a couple of pieces that can keep it competitive but also provide financial flexibility in 2026 free agency.

The Lakers can solve the potential Andrew Wiggins for the Heat and the Suns through this. Here's how a three-team trade could look:

Heat recieve

Kevin Durant

Suns recieve

Rui Hachimura

Maxi Kleber

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Duncan Robinson

2025 first-round pick #20 (via Heat)

2025 second-round pick #55 (via Lakers)

2026 first-round pick (via Heat)

Lakers recieve

Andrew Wiggins

The Suns get three wings, 6-foot-7 or taller, with Hachimura, Robinson and Jaquez Jr., who can create shots and are respectable defenders. Kleber is also a decent addition as an expiring, considering the team's need at the center position. He's not one of the most coveted bigs, but as someone who can stretch the floor at that position, he could be a useful player under new coach Jordan Ott.

Hachimura, Robinson and Kleber are on expiring deals. Phoenix can shed money as soon as next year. The Suns can also flip Hachimura and Robinson for draft assets at the deadline. Teams are constantly looking for 3-point shooting threats, and both qualify in that aspect. They are also proven playoff performers.

The Suns can retain them beyond next season if they wish to and build a deep roster around franchise centerpiece Devin Booker. Two first-round picks over the next two drafts and a second would be an ideal return for Phoenix in a Durant trade. With one of them being the 20th pick in this year's draft, the Suns will have a solid chance to draft a high-upside prospect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More