NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers asked for Bogdan Bogdanovic in return for Kyle Kuzma, Sacramento said no

Bogdan Bogdanovic has improved his production significantly this season

One of the better shooters of the ball on an expiring contract, Bogdan Bogdanovic has been the subject of much interest from multiple NBA franchises. While the Sacramento Kings know that it could be difficult for them to keep hold of the Serbian when he hits restricted free agency at the end of the season, they seem to be in no hurry to trade the sharpshooter and have been staving off offers for him.

One such offer was proposed to them when they inquired the Los Angeles Lakers about Kyle Kuzma. As per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Kings offered Nemanja Bjelica and a draft pick for the services of Kyle Kuzma. The Los Angeles outfit wanted Bogdanovic in return but Sacramento turned down the counteroffer.

The Kings offered Nemanja Bjelica and a pick to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, and Los Angeles countered by asking for Bogdanovic, according to multiple league sources. Sacramento refused.

Breaking down the Bogdanovic situation

The Lakers being interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic makes a lot of sense as he would be able to provide the LA outfit with much-needed ball-handling capability and scoring off the bench.

For Sacramento, the situation has become a bit complex. Only recently has coach Luke Walton decided to include the Serbian in the starting five which has resulted in Buddy Hield moving to the bench. However, given their current salary structure and impending extensions to players such as De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III, the Kings will not be in a position to match any offer in excess of $15 million for Bogdanovic when he becomes a restricted free agent. Only time will tell where his future lies but for the time being, the 27-year-old continues to grab eyeballs.