  NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers plotting blockbuster deal for $134,400,000 proven winner in roster upgrade plan around Luka Doncic

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers plotting blockbuster deal for $134,400,000 proven winner in roster upgrade plan around Luka Doncic

By Atishay Jain
Published Jul 22, 2025 03:33 GMT
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers plotting blockbuster deal for $134,400,000 Jrue Holiday in roster upgrade plan around Luka Doncic. (Image Credit: Getty)
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers plotting blockbuster deal for $134,400,000 Jrue Holiday in roster upgrade plan around Luka Doncic. (Image Credit: Getty)

The LA Lakers have made key additions during free agency as they continue building a strong roster around Luka Doncic. However, the front office isn’t done yet and is reportedly eyeing a blockbuster move to acquire veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who is currently on a four-year, $134.4 million contract.

Holiday was recently traded from the Boston Celtics to the Portland Trail Blazers, primarily as a salary-clearing move for Boston. Despite adding Holiday and re-signing franchise icon Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers are not expected to contend for a title. As a result, Portland is now reportedly open to exploring trade options for Holiday.

According to Grant Afseth of FastbreakJournal.com, Holiday is a player to watch, especially as the Lakers look to add more talent around Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Afseth noted that Holiday’s name continues to surface in league circles as a potential trade target, with the Purple and Gold being a "natural fit."

At 35, Jrue Holiday remains one of the premier two-way guards in the NBA, known for his lockdown defense and clutch playmaking. However, his age and sizable contract make any potential deal complex.

That said, Doncic has long admired Holiday’s defensive prowess. Back in 2022, while still with the Mavericks, Doncic called Holiday "one of the best guard defenders" he's faced and expressed disbelief that the two-time All-Star had never won a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Jrue Holiday would instantly boost Lakers' defense

The possibility of Jrue Holiday joining the Lakers is an exciting one for the franchise's fans as it would greatly enhance their perimeter defense, an area where they struggled last season. The Purple and Gold have already added former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

Pairing him with Holiday would give the team one of the most formidable defensive backcourts in the league. Holiday would slot into the starting lineup, while Smart could anchor the second unit. Together, they would elevate the Lakers’ defensive depth to an elite level.

Additionally, the Lakers possess the trade assets needed to entice the Portland Trail Blazers. Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber are all on expiring contracts, valuable pieces the front office could consider packaging to secure a deal for the veteran guard.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
