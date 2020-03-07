NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers had an offer for Derrick Rose rejected by Detroit Pistons

Derrick Rose could well have been a Laker

One of the players that the Los Angeles Lakers were heavily linked with prior to the February trade deadline was the youngest MVP in the history of the NBA, Derrick Rose.

It has now been reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Purple and Gold did place a concrete offer for the point guard. The Lakers offered Alex Caruso and draft compensation in return for Rose but the Detroit Pistons deemed it to be much lesser than the price tag that they had put on him.

Derrick Rose's continued rejuvenation

After years of injury-ridden seasons where he failed to find any sort on consistency, Derrick Rose finally found his footing with the Minnesota Timberwolves last year, averaging 18 points per game on 48.2% shooting from the field. Rose signed a 2-year deal with the Pistons last summer and continued with his exploits, averaging almost the exact numbers as last year.

It's evident as to why the Lakers were so keen on signing the former MVP, especially considering the fact that Rob Pelinka and co. were willing to part ways with fan favorite and defensive stalwart Alex Caruso.

The former Chicago Bulls player offers valuable ball-handling and scoring from anywhere on the court, something that the Lakers certainly need, especially given how LeBron James has had to take over most distribution duties for the franchise.

Frank Vogel's men would certainly have a higher fear appeal had they managed to add D-Rose to their ranks. Unfortunately, it was not to be as the Motor City outfit did not budge.