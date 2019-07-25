NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers unlikely to pursue a trade for Bradley Beal

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 28 // 25 Jul 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bradley Beal has been continually linked with a trade away from the Washington Wizards

What's the rumor?

Bradley Beal continues to be linked with a trade away from the Washington Wizards, and the Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as a possible destination. However, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, a Beal trade to the Lakers is unlikely.

In case you didn't know...

Beal was drafted third overall by the Wizards back in the 2012 NBA draft. During his seven seasons with the team, Beal has made more than 500 regular-season appearances, also making four trips to the playoffs.

However, while Beal has established himself as an All-Star, the Wizards are trending in the wrong direction - finishing the 2018-19 season with a 32-50 record.

San Antonio Spurs v Washington Wizards

Beal has two seasons remaining on his existing deal and is coming off a campaign where he averaged a career-best 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

While the Lakers are eager to further enhance their roster, a trade for Beal is difficult. That has been reinforced by Kyler, who tweeted the following:

Also, if your team is the Lakers --- they can't trade for any one of substance until December, and they have given away most of their draft assets and youth in the Davis deal. A deal based around Kuzma and ending deals, doesn't get a Brad Beal trade done. https://t.co/jxyuKPsebW — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) July 24, 2019

The team drained their trade resources to complete a deal for Anthony Davis, and the Wizards have continually stated that Beal is not available.

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Anthony Davis

Advertisement

Due to this, the Lakers must look towards the free-agent market to fill the final spot on their roster, and the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Lance Stephenson and Andre Iguodala have all been linked with a move to Los Angeles.

What's next?

While a trade to the Lakers is unlikely, Beal still faces a significant decision on his future. The Wizards are set to offer the 26-year-old a new three-year deal later this week, and reports have claimed that Beal will turn down the initial offer.

This may not result in an immediate trade, although the Wizards will want to maximize Beal's value if he makes it clear that he wants to move on.