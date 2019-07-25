×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers unlikely to pursue a trade for Bradley Beal

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
28   //    25 Jul 2019, 22:00 IST

Bradley Beal has been continually linked with a trade away from the Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal has been continually linked with a trade away from the Washington Wizards

What's the rumor?

Bradley Beal continues to be linked with a trade away from the Washington Wizards, and the Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as a possible destination. However, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, a Beal trade to the Lakers is unlikely.

In case you didn't know...

Beal was drafted third overall by the Wizards back in the 2012 NBA draft. During his seven seasons with the team, Beal has made more than 500 regular-season appearances, also making four trips to the playoffs.

However, while Beal has established himself as an All-Star, the Wizards are trending in the wrong direction - finishing the 2018-19 season with a 32-50 record.

San Antonio Spurs v Washington Wizards
San Antonio Spurs v Washington Wizards

Beal has two seasons remaining on his existing deal and is coming off a campaign where he averaged a career-best 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

While the Lakers are eager to further enhance their roster, a trade for Beal is difficult. That has been reinforced by Kyler, who tweeted the following:

The team drained their trade resources to complete a deal for Anthony Davis, and the Wizards have continually stated that Beal is not available.

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Anthony Davis
Advertisement

Due to this, the Lakers must look towards the free-agent market to fill the final spot on their roster, and the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Lance Stephenson and Andre Iguodala have all been linked with a move to Los Angeles.

What's next?

While a trade to the Lakers is unlikely, Beal still faces a significant decision on his future. The Wizards are set to offer the 26-year-old a new three-year deal later this week, and reports have claimed that Beal will turn down the initial offer. 

This may not result in an immediate trade, although the Wizards will want to maximize Beal's value if he makes it clear that he wants to move on.

Tags:
NBA Washington Wizards Los Angeles Lakers Bradley Beal NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Free Agency: 5 Biggest Winners from Week 1 
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Washington Wizards want Lonzo Ball included in Bradley Beal trade package
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lakers handed major Kyrie Irving boost, Bradley Beal an option and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trades: 3 Teams that should trade for Bradley Beal
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, July 21st: Update on Bradley Beal's future, Kyle Korver makes free agency decision and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: 3 players being linked with a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal could exit the Washington Wizards this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, July 15th: Dwight Howard open to Lakers return, update on Bradley Beal's future and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal won't be joining the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA 2019: Top 5 strongest players in the NBA TODAY
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us