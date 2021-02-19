NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against New York Knicks making a move for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has been a common name which has popped up in recent NBA trade rumors. The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to ship the rebounding expert before the impending trade deadline, with teams like the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks in the mix for the former Detroit Pistons man.

NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against the New York Knicks acquiring Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has looked in good touch this season, tallying 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He has improved his defensive game compared to the last few seasons, along with becoming a nightly scoring threat.

The New York Knicks are one team in urgent need of a center, following Mitchell Robinson undergoing surgery on his right hand which will see him miss several weeks of action. In comes Andre Drummond, who has the ability and experience to be the starting 5 for the playoff hopefuls.

Drummond will provide much-needed cover at center position for head coach Tim Thibodeau, apart from improving their rebounding. Andre Drummond is one of the best rebounders in the league, and has finished as the league leader in 4 NBA seasons. He is good at cleaning the glass at both the ends, averaging 9 defensive rebounds and 4.5 offensive rebounds.

Cavs center Andre Drummond would reportedly welcome trade to Knicks. https://t.co/e9ELFKKPa0 pic.twitter.com/5hgav1SwJK — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) February 16, 2021

However, a pressing concern for the New York Knicks would be his salary, which is too high for a replacement level center. Andre Drummond is owed $27 million this season, which could be and should be an off putting factor for the Knicks' front office, which has mostly made smart decisions in the 2020/21 campaign.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play center Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star prior to the NBA’s March 25th deadline, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Another reason that might not work in the New York Knicks' favor is that Andre Drummond is a free agent in the summer and they would be getting him for a rental if they decided to pull the trigger on an NBA trade. The New York Knicks have made some sensible decisions in the draft and off-season, and toying with their cap space for a season of Andre Drummond's services would reflect poorly on management.

NBA trade rumors indicate that the New York Knicks are open to making a move for a center before the 25th March deadline. John Collins is the player likely to be dealt to the Big Apple, but if a move falls through, fans could see Andre Drummond don the Knicks colors quite soon.