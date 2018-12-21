×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Max Kellerman says the Celtics should consider trading Kyrie Irving

T Elliott
ANALYST
News
62   //    21 Dec 2018, 14:43 IST

Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics
Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics last night suffered a shock 103-111 defeat to the struggling Phoenix Suns. The Celtics had started December in formidable form, although this was the team's second straight defeat, and the Boston franchise is now 4.5 games back from the conference-leading Toronto Raptors.

ALSO READ: Talking points from the Boston Celtics Win Over the Atlanta Hawks

While discussing the Celtics defeat on ESPN's 'First Take', analyst Max Kellerman applauded Kyrie Irving's skill set, however, expressed his opinion that the team could be better off without their All-Star point guard:

Kyrie on the surface is not a problem. He is a really good shooter from the outside. He also has that Kobe (Bryant) thing, where you just believe in the end he will figure out a way to win, and he wants to be the leader of the team to take them there.
Despite this they might be better off without him. If they have a chance to move him in a package for AD (Anthony Davis) or something like that, do you want to play a guy with a knee who plays like Kyrie with a supermax contract, which he is going to want. The fact of the matter is that they shared the ball a lot better without him... I'm not convinced that they are not better off without him

Kyrie Irving joined the Boston Celtics back in 2017 after growing frustrated with his role alongside LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 26-year-old has been one of the Celtics best players this season, although he has a player option on his contract this summer, and it remains to be seen if he will resign with the Boston team.

You can find Max Kellerman's full appearance on 'First Take' in the video below:


Let us know in the comments below whether you believe that the Celtics should trade away Kyrie Irving. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumours, and analysis.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
T Elliott
ANALYST
NBA 18/19: 3 Reasons the Celtics Should Trade Kyrie Irving
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Kyrie Irving will win the MVP award this NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Boston Celtics would have to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 Trade targets for the Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Celtics can’t trade for Anthony Davis due to...
RELATED STORY
10 under-the-radar facts about Birthday Boy Kyrie Irving
RELATED STORY
'Scary Terry' Rozier: The Boston Celtics' point guard...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players that the Boston Celtics need to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Boston Celtics Win...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Celtics starters of the past decade (2008-2018)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us