NBA Trade Rumors: Max Kellerman says the Celtics should consider trading Kyrie Irving

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 62 // 21 Dec 2018, 14:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics last night suffered a shock 103-111 defeat to the struggling Phoenix Suns. The Celtics had started December in formidable form, although this was the team's second straight defeat, and the Boston franchise is now 4.5 games back from the conference-leading Toronto Raptors.

ALSO READ: Talking points from the Boston Celtics Win Over the Atlanta Hawks

While discussing the Celtics defeat on ESPN's 'First Take', analyst Max Kellerman applauded Kyrie Irving's skill set, however, expressed his opinion that the team could be better off without their All-Star point guard:

Kyrie on the surface is not a problem. He is a really good shooter from the outside. He also has that Kobe (Bryant) thing, where you just believe in the end he will figure out a way to win, and he wants to be the leader of the team to take them there.

Despite this they might be better off without him. If they have a chance to move him in a package for AD (Anthony Davis) or something like that, do you want to play a guy with a knee who plays like Kyrie with a supermax contract, which he is going to want. The fact of the matter is that they shared the ball a lot better without him... I'm not convinced that they are not better off without him

Kyrie Irving joined the Boston Celtics back in 2017 after growing frustrated with his role alongside LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 26-year-old has been one of the Celtics best players this season, although he has a player option on his contract this summer, and it remains to be seen if he will resign with the Boston team.

You can find Max Kellerman's full appearance on 'First Take' in the video below:

Let us know in the comments below whether you believe that the Celtics should trade away Kyrie Irving. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumours, and analysis.

Advertisement