NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat consider Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as 'untouchable'

Published Dec 28, 2019

Tyler Herro has made an excellent start to the season with the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's 22-8 start to the campaign has been among the biggest surprises of the season so far. The summer acquisition of Jimmy Butler was expected to put the Heat into playoff contention - although Miami appears to be a genuine threat to advance from the East after picking up a series of impressive victories during the first two months of the season.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are among the young players that have made a huge impact alongside the impressive Butler, and Sean Deveney of Heavy.com is reporting that the Heat won't consider trading either player:

The Heat have told inquiring teams that Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are untouchable, according to sources.

The Heat selected Herro with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft, and the shooting guard has been among the most impressive rookies of the season so far. The 19-year-old has made 29 appearances so far this season, averaging 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Adebayo was selected 14th overall by the Heat back in 2017, although the 22-year-old struggled to make much of an impact during his first two seasons in Miami. However, Adebayo has established himself as a starter this season and the center has been backed as a potential All-Star after averaging 15.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per contest.

Miami continues to be linked with a move for a second star such as Jrue Holiday, and Herro and Adebayo would likely have to be included in any deal. Nevertheless, with the young duo showing so much potential, it could prove to be a tremendous mistake to trade either player and the Heat should stick with the current roster until at least the end of the season.

The Heat are back in action tonight as they face the Indiana Pacers. Erik Spoelstra's also face a tough test tomorrow evening as they face the Philadelphia 76ers.