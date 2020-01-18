NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat could move for LaMarcus Aldridge or DeMar DeRozan ahead of the deadline

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan have been linked with exits from the Spurs

What's the rumor?

The Miami Heat have been targeting a second All-Star since completing a surprise move for Jimmy Butler last summer and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald believes that the team could enter trade talks for San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge ahead of the trade deadline:

San Antonio hasn’t decided what to do regarding LaMarcus Aldridge and Demar DeRozan but that it views the Heat as a potential trade partner if it decides to make a move with either one. Though there’s no indication of any aggressive Heat pursuit of either at this time, one source said Heat/Spurs contact was expected, if it hasn’t happened already.

In case you didn't know...

After spending nearly a decade with the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan joined the Spurs in 2018 as part of the blockbuster trade for Kawhi Leonard. In his first season in San Antonio, DeRozan averaged career highs in rebounds and assists, and the 30-year-old is this season averaging 22.6 points while shooting 54.4 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Aldridge joined the Spurs back in 2015, and the 34-year-old has been named as an All-Star in three of his four seasons with the team. So far this season, Aldridge has appeared 37 times, averaging 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest.

The heart of the matter

With Butler recently turning 30, the Miami front office is expected to get increasingly aggressive as it pursues a second star to play alongside the former Chicago Bulls star. Nevertheless, San Antonio may demand the likes of Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro in a trade for either DeRozan and Aldridge - and the Miami front office may ultimately hold off until the summer before finally adding the second star that they want.

What's next

The Heat defeated San Antonio on Wednesday night, although the Spurs will have the chance to exact revenge on Sunday as the teams meet again.