NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat inclined to make a move for NBA champion and Atlanta Hawks' John Collins

The Miami Heat are on track to part ways with P.J. Tucker. Recent reports have indicated Tucker's proclivity for a $30 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia acquired the requisite cap space after James Harden opted out of his player-option.

According to Adam Borai of Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated, the Miami Heat are looking to offer Warriors' forward Otto Porter Jr. their $10 million non-taxpayer mid-level.

According to sources, the Miami Heat are expected to pursue Warriors F Otto Porter Jr when Free Agency opens. Otto Porter Jr has multiple offers ranging between $6-$10 Million per year. The Heat are expected to offer him the Non-Tax payer Midlevel.

Borai also stated that the Heat are among the suitors currently pursuing Hawks' forward John Collins.

According to sources, the Heat, Kings, & Jazz are of the teams still engaged in talks for Atlanta Hawks F John Collins. Word is MIA previously tried to join the SAS/ATL deal from earlier today as a 3rd team. ATL is looking for a win-now player & a 1st for the 24 year old big man.

Otto Porter Jr. was a key part of the bench for the Warriors, giving them timely 3-pointers and rebounds. Of particular note is his performance on Christmas Day last year.

Miami Heat's offseason woes

Between Tyler Herro's max-contract, P.J. Tucker opting out and Gabe Vincent and Max Strus' pending extensions, the Heat have plenty on their plate before next season.

The 2021-22 Miami Heat were a formidable team that finished first in the East, embarked on a deep playoff run and only just missed out on the NBA Finals. It was Jimmy Butler's 3-point shot towards the end of Game 7 in Miami that stood between Miami and the NBA Finals this season.

However, with free agency mere hours away, and P.J. Tucker having opted out of his $7.4 million player option, the Heat now have some turnover on their roster.

P.J. Tucker started 70 games this season, and out of the 28 minutes he averaged in those games, shot 41.5% from the 3-point line and 48.4% from the field. Current rumors suggest that Tucker will sign a $30 million deal with the 76ers in free-agency.

Max Strus is currently on a $1.8 million minimum contract, but has certainly outplayed it. Off the bench, Strus averaged 10.6 points per game on 41.0% shooting from three-point range. Strus was also in the top-20 of the league in corner three-point percentage.

If it wasn't for Strus' overturned three-point shot in Game 7, the Heat could have gone to the NBA Finals.

Tyler Herro's sixth-man of the year award probably elicits a hefty pay-day, but a $187 million max contract is not a slam dunk as of now. Herro's inconsistency in the playoffs is also something ESPN's Bobby Marks mentioned in his article on the Miami Heat.

Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem and Dewayne Dedmon are also among the Heat's 2022 free-agents.

