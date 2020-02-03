NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat interested in OKC's Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari continues to be linked with a move away from the OKC Thunder

What's the rumor?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are well on course to reach the playoffs, and it appears that the likes of Chris Paul and Steven Adams will remain with the franchise until at least the end of the season. Nevertheless, as an upcoming unrestricted free agent, Danilo Gallinari could still be moved ahead of the trade deadline, and ESPN is reporting that the Miami Heat is among the interested teams -

Both Miami and Denver will look other places for help, too; the Heat are among teams who have expressed interest in Danilo Gallinari, for instance, sources say.

In case you didn't know...

Much of Gallinari's decade in the NBA has been disrupted by injuries, although the Italian established himself as a borderline All-Star during the 2018-19 season. Over 68 appearances, Gallinari averaged 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists as the LA Clippers defied the odds to reach the playoffs - although the forward was sent to the Thunder last summer as part of the blockbuster trade for Paul George.

Gallinari has managed to stay injury-free to play an important role in OKC's better than expected season, averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over 42 appearances. The 31-year-old is also shooting 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The heart of the matter

Gallinari has been excellent for the Thunder this season, although, at 31, it appears unlikely that he will be offered a new deal by general manager Sam Presti next summer. Due to this, it makes sense for OKC to cash in on his value before he hits free agency, and he could prove to be a great addition to a title-chasing Heat side.

What's next?

The Heat are back in action tonight as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, the Thunder will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.