NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat not interested in Chris Paul but Jrue Holiday could be an option

The Heat are believed to be targeting Jrue Holiday rather than Chris Paul

What's the rumor?

Ever since signing Jimmy Butler during the offseason, the Miami Heat have been chasing a second star. Chris Paul is among the players that have been linked with a move to Miami, although Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer is reporting that a trade for the Oklahoma City star is unlikely, as the Heat are more likely to target New Orleans' Jrue Holiday:

At this point, Miami’s interest in Paul is extinct, according to league sources. Miami is more likely to chase someone like Jrue Holiday, multiple front office executives believe. Holiday was recently made available by the Pelicans, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

In case you didn't know...

Holiday and Paul are among the best point guards in the Western Conference, and both players have played important roles for their respective teams so far this season. Through 26 appearances for the Thunder, CP3 has averaged 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game - and the 34-year-old is coming off a 30 point performance against the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Holiday has played 26 times for his struggling Pelicans team so far this season, averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest. Holiday is owed $52 million over the next two seasons, whereas Paul is among the NBA's highest earners and will earn just over $85 million over the same time span.

The heart of the matter

After making a 19-8 start to the season, it is debatable if Miami needs to make a big move ahead of the trade deadline. Nevertheless, if the Heat are to pursue another star, there is no doubting that Holiday is a better option than Paul due to his smaller contract and age (29 vs 34).

What's next?

Following their surprise defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Heat will be looking to get on track this evening as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.